The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a lower court decision that the state no longer has any claim to minerals that lie under Lake Sakakawea outside the historical Missouri River Channel. But it has also opened a door — previously shut — that will allow the Wilkinson family to seek damages in the case.
In a stunning decision on Thursday, Aug. 27, the Supreme Court rejected arguments by the Board of University and School Lands, the State’s Engineer, and Statoil in the case, affirming without equivocation the lower court’s finding that the state can no longer claim the Wilkinson family’s minerals.
It admitted only one error that the lower court made. It said the district court should not have closed the case before tallying up the damages owed to the Wilkinsons.
The case is thus headed back to the lower court for that express purpose.
The decision not only allows the Wilkinson family to pursue damages, it may allow other mineral owners, similarly treated, to sue the state for damages as well, Wilkinson family attorney Josh Swanson told the Williston Herald.
“The state has a tremendous amount of risk and exposure going forward,” Swanson said. “If I were any of those other mineral owners, I’d be contemplating a suit against the state for damages following right along with what the Wilkinsons have done.”
Swanson said the damage toll for the Wilkinson is substantial. Some of it is difficult to quantify.
“Several of (the family members) have died,” Swanson said. “They were never able to enjoy the proceeds in their retirement from minerals that their grandma and grandpa left them as part of their legacy.”
At the least, Swanson said, there are 10 years of lost royalties, as well as the attorney fees and all the other costs associated with fighting what amounts to a David and Goliath suit in court.
Ed Lynch, among families with disputed minerals under Lake Sakakawea, has told the Williston Herald that the first indication he and other families had that anything was amiss with mineral rights in their families for decades was the sudden diminishment of royalty checks.
The unexpected and substantial loss of such income has changed retirement plans and forced many other changes for his family, Lynch has said.
He was elated by the decision Thursday.
“We won hands down,” Lynch said. “We got everything we wanted.”
The State Engineer in its appeal had argued that the state’s statute would be unconstitutional if interpreted to apply to areas inundated by the Missouri River and not Lake Sakakawea, and that whether any specific land is “subject to inundation” by the Missouri River or by Lake Sakakawea is not a matter that can be determined on summary judgment.
But the Supreme Court said that interpretation is clearly counter to the legislature’s intent in the law, crafted in 2017, to resolve a decade-long dispute as to who owns what minerals under Lake Sakakawea.
Lake Sakakawea was created in the 1950s by damning up the Missouri River. Property owners at the time were allowed to retain mineral rights to the Sakakawea-inundated properties as the Corps didn’t want the extra expense of purchasing those rights.
“The State Engineer’s interpretation would dismantle the statutory process, and instead would require each mineral interest claimant to sue and prove the property is subject to inundation by the Pick-Sloan Missouri basin project dams, and not the Missouri River,” the court wrote. “Clearly, that was not the legislature’s intent.”
The Land Board, meanwhile, had argued that ownership cannot be determined until after all challenges have been exhausted and the historical riverbed channel is final, because until then the number of acres within each parcel is not permanently established.
However, the Supreme Court said that a review of the state’s Sakakawea minerals law shows a clear-cut process that limits challenges to one’s own section of land, and not to the entire review findings.
“We reject the Land Board’s argument that all actions under N.D.C.C. § 61-33.1-05 must be exhausted before title to any property can be finalized,” the court wrote.