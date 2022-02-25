The EPA’s methane emissions proposal exceeds the limits of its authority under both the Clean Air Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, North Dakota said in its comments to the federal agency, and the rule-making should not proceed until serious the serious legal and technical flaws in the proposal are addressed.
The 17-page comment letter is signed by North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms and Division of Air Quality Director James L. Semerad.
“For decades, North Dakota has had the lead role in properly regulating emissions from the oil and natural gas sector, and has developed considerable expertise in this area,” the two regulators wrote. “That is because oil and gas production are central to North Dakota’s economy and the welfare of its citizens.”
Oil and gas accounts for 54 percent of the state’s economy, generating about 76 percent of the state’s tax revenue and creating 66,000 high-paying jobs in the state. With production over 500 million barrels of oil per year and over 900 million cubic feet of natural gas, North Dakota has a vested interest in the rules proposed by EPA to further regulate methane emissions.
North Dakota has successfully challenged duplicative and burdensome rules before, Semerad and Helms pointed out in their letter, including a 2016 Venting and Flaring Rule, which the state successfully argued usurped North Dakota’s sovereign authority to regulate oil and gas operations on non-federal lands in the state.
North Dakota has also challenged portions of the Clean Air Act and the subsequent Affordable Clean Energy Rule, which would set standards of performance for existing sources of greenhouse gas emissions. That case is now before the Supreme Court. Any ruling there is likely to define the scope of EPA’s authority to regulate methane emissions, so the proposal itself is premature.
The proposed rules are also duplicative, Helms and Semerad added, as North Dakota already successfully regulates GHG emissions from the oil and natural gas sector through the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and the North Dakota Industrial Commission. DEQ and NDIC measures have already dramatically curtailed greenhouse gas emissions in the state.
“Just in the last year, North Dakota reduced emissions associated with flaring by 56 percent, or a total of 970,170,000 cubic feet,” the two regulators wrote. “Additional federal regulations overlaid on the NDDEQ’s and NDIC’s existing regulations has the practical effect of duplicating or displacing these regulations that are already effectively controlling methane emissions in the state.”
Some of North Dakota’s rules also appear to be more stringent than the EPA proposal, the two said, although the lack of final regulatory language makes it difficult to truly assess and constructively comment on the EPA’s proposal.
The lack of cost metrics and a timetable are also problematic, and the entire approach is creating needless burdens.
“North Dakota believes EPA is missing opportunities to decrease that burden,” Helms and said. “One example is the first optical imaging camera used by North Dakota, which was obtained with the assistance of an EPA grant. Use of this camera dramatically changed how North Dakota conducts its inspections of the Oil and Natural Gas sector. North Dakota encourages EPA to continue to focus on collaborating with the states to invest in cost-effective improvements to emissions control program implementation and enforcement to achieve performance improvements.”
North Dakota Petroleum Council also issued comments on the proposed rules, many echoing what North Dakota regulators had to say. The industry group urged EPA to consider carefully the potential economic burdens it will place on North Dakota s oil and gas producers.
“Over-regulation of the oil and gas industry increases production costs,” they wrote. “This can lead to higher costs for electricity heating fuels, food, and transportation, which disproportionately impacts low-income Americans.”
NDPC, too, noted the lack of actual regulatory text, limiting their ability to fully analyze the impact on the oil and gas sector, and said the proposed rules are duplicating what North Dakota already has in place.
“We ask that future rule makings not be bundled with multiple propose deregulatory actions to give the public and regulated industry the time to participate efficiently and effectively,” they wrote. “Silence on any part of this proposal should not be interpreted as our agreement or support. Time constraints have impacted our ability to respond to every piece of this proposal.”