North Dakota snags two of the early grants from bipartisan infrastructure bill's hydrogen funding

Brad Crabtree

Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy

Department of Energy

 Provided

North Dakota has already collared two hydrogen-related grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, though neither are directly related to a proposed hydrogen hub at Beulah, which is also vying for funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has $8 billion designated to build out four regional hydrogen hubs.

Both of the $1.6 million grants North Dakota snagged are focused around producing hydrogen from biomass. They were awarded to University of North Dakota and the North Dakota Energy and Environmental Research Center.

