North Dakota is asking a judge to compel the Bureau of Land Management to resume quarterly oil and gas lease sales, saying that it appears the federal agency is defying a Louisiana ruling that blocked a national moratorium on new oil and gas leases.
The moratorium was implemented at the beginning of the year, shortly after President Joe Biden took office and issued an executive order directing BLM to review its oil and gas lease program and make recommendations for improvements.
A Louisiana judge in July ruled that the federal agency couldn’t simply suspend the sales, which are mandated by the Mineral Leasing Act to occur at least quarterly, without going through due process required by the Federal Land Policy Management Act, among others. A Wyoming suit of similar nature was ruled moot in light of Louisiana’s nationwide injunction, but North Dakota’s suit was unique in that it seeks to impose a deadline by which lease sales resume.
North Dakota’s new motion in the case it filed in the United States District Court for North Dakota in July argues that statements made by the federal agency show it has no intention of resuming lease sales in 2021, despite a press release issued Aug. 16 saying they would comply with the Louisiana judge’s order.
“Federal defendants have missed the deadlines for making the requisite regulatory filings necessary to conduct the statutorily mandated quarterly lease sale in September,” North Dakota’s motion states.
Furthermore, on a recent call between the leadership of the BLM Montana/ Dakotas office and North Dakota constituents, a BLM official said the agency is cancelling lease sales through at least the end of the calendar year in 2021 — despite the nationwide injunction issued issued by the federal district court of Louisiana that said the sales may not be suspended.
“During the call, Director (and defendant in this action) John Mehloff stated that ‘at earliest’ the BLM ‘would be able to hold an oil and gas lease sale late first quarter of 2022,” North Dakota’s motion states.
The Mineral Leasing Act requires that oil and gas lease sales be held at least quarterly, while Federal Land Policy Management Act requires federal defendants to act consistent with mandatory land resource management plans or RMPs, which, among other things, outlines the parameters for the state’s oil and gas lease sales. Changes to an RMP require a public process that includes public notices and comment periods.
NEPA also requires an environmental analysis that includes public notices and comment periods for all “major actions,” including changes to an RMP, North Dakota argued. And the Administrative Procedure Act requires a reasoned explanation for agency actions that modify or change an existing RMP. Both of those required analyses have been skipped, North Dakota argued.
North Dakota has already lost in excess of $82 million in revenue because of the cancelled sales, and stands to lose millions more with every cancelled sale.
Those losses are compounded by “split estates.” Federal mineral interested are entangled with 30 percent of the state’s spacing units. Those cannot be operated until a lease sale is held for the federal portion of the unit.
“Because federal defendants have failed to discharge mandatory duties that Congress requires, and that the Louisiana court order in a nationwide preliminary injunction, this court should award North Dakota mandamus relief and direct federal defendants to immediately hold quarterly lease sales, including remedying the unlawfully cancelled lease sales fro March and June,” North Dakota’s motion concludes.