The EPA has released new rules to curb methane emissions from oil and gas operations across the nation, coinciding with President Joe Biden’s trip to Scotland for the COP26 climate summit. The rules are meant to make a statement that the United States is doing its part to curb human-caused methane emissions.
"As global leaders convene at this pivotal moment in Glasgow for COP26, it is now abundantly clear that America is back and leading by example in confronting the climate crisis with bold ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With this historic action, EPA is addressing existing sources from the oil and natural gas industry nationwide, in addition to updating rules for new sources, to ensure robust and lasting cuts in pollution across the country. By building on existing technologies and encouraging innovative new solutions, we are committed to a durable final rule that is anchored in science and the law, that protects communities living near oil and natural gas facilities, and that advances our nation’s climate goals under the Paris Agreement.”
North Dakota lawmakers have long panned proposals to create federal rules for methane emissions due to oil and gas production. But larger oil and gas companies, some of whom are in the Bakken, are actually backing the new rules as a better alternative to a complicated, basin-specific methane fee that has been proposed by Democrats.
That tax, by the way, is still being debated in Congress. Committee members pushing the idea have recently told reporters they believe their latest iteration will get by Virginia lawmaker Joe Manchin, who has been saying he isn’t for the tax. Manchin’s vote, like all the Democratic senators votes, is a must-have for that tax to pass as part of the Biden's climate change reconciliation bill.
American Petroleum Institute's Senior Vice President for Policy, Economics, and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola pointed out the oil and gas industry has already made great progress in reducing methane emissions. He has also said that direct regulation will be better than a complicated, punitive fee. API represents a lot of the larger oil and gas companies, some of whom operate in the Bakken. It has been working with EPA to shape the rules that were released Tuesday.
“EPA has released a sweeping proposal, and we look forward to reviewing it in its entirety,” Macchiarola said. “We will continue working with the agency to help shape a final rule that is effective, feasible, and designed to encourage further innovation.”
North Dakota regulators, among them Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, have long argued that federal methane regulations will be duplicative and burdensome, particularly since most states already have their own laws restricting methane. Helms' press office has been contacted about the EPA’s release of methane regulations, but has not yet responded.
Gov. Doug Burgum, meanwhile, pointed out that North Dakota’s air quality ranks among the cleanest in the nation, despite its position as a top oil-producing state.
“Rather than imposing duplicative and costly regulations and driving up energy costs for U.S. consumers, the Biden administration should be allowing industry to reinvest in existing and future infrastructure to protect the environment and human health while also reducing regulatory costs,” he said. “Working with industry, our state has substantially reduced emissions from all phases of oil development, including wellheads, transmission and gas processing. The way to address methane emissions is through innovation, not redundant and burdensome regulations that will only drive energy production overseas where it is produced less cleanly and efficiently.”
Sen. John Hoeven, who is a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the rules undermine domestic energy production, and will lead to lost jobs and increased costs for consumers.
“Natural gas prices are already skyrocketing, with home heating prices expected to be up 30 percent this winter,” he said. “And these regulations, combined with burdensome taxes in the Democrats’ tax-and-spend legislation will make matters worse.”
North Dakota has already demonstrated good stewardship in the way it is handling its energy industry, Hoeven added.
“Last year, the oil and gas industry in our state captured 94 percent of all natural gas produced in the Bakken,” he said. “We can replicate that success across the nation by providing regulatory relief and empowering the energy industry to invest in gas-gathering lines, transmission pipelines and the facilities needed to capture and make good use of methane. That means streamlining the regulatory process, not imposing unworkable rules and unnecessary costs that will only further discourage energy production in the U.S., which will lead to greater inflation and harm our economic and national security.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer said the United States continues to be a leader in reducing emissions of all kinds, including carbon dioxide and methane.
“According to the Environmental Protection Agency, from 2005 to 2018, U.S. carbon dioxide emissions fell by 12 percent,” he said. “During this time the U.S. became the No. 1 energy producer in the world. We reduced our emissions by increasing production of cleaner-burning American natural gas. We created jobs, improved our economy, and reduced emissions in the process.”
Meanwhile, global carbon dioxide emissions rose by nearly 24 percent, Cramer added.
“Europe invested heavily in renewables that were unable to support their modern economies,” he said. “Russia and its inferior environmental standards expanded its ‘worst in class’ natural gas production. Now Europe’s failed ‘keep it in the ground’ policy is leading to greater imports of Chinese coal and Russian gas.”
China’s greenhouse gas emissions alone exceed those of the developed world combined, Cramer added.
“Even worse, they are not expected to peak for another decade,” he said. “China is the greatest threat to global emission reduction efforts, but this administration is choosing to blame American energy workers, while doing everything they can to drive production into China’s lap.”
American energy is cleaner and should be the nation’s preferred choice, Cramer suggested.
“When products are made and energy is produced using U.S. technology, under our stringent, proven environmental standards, emissions decrease,” he said. “When anti-American industry and energy policies outsource production nd jobs to China, the same things will be made, but under China’s environmental standards — or lack thereof — with more pollution. If the goal is to reduce global emissions, we need to embrace American innovation, not reject it. Narrow and radical domestic policy that lets China off the hook may get applause at international conferences, but does nothing to reduce global emissions. It only hurts our workers.”