A survey by a Vancouver-based think tank ranks North Dakota fourth on the list of states or provinces for attracting energy sector investments, behind Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming.
For the study, the Fraser Institute asked 71 senior executives in the upstream oil and gas sector to rank 22 North American producing jurisdictions and five Canadian provinces or territories in terms of their investment attractiveness for exploration and production.
The questions examined things like tax rates, environmental regulations, and other factors known to affect investment decisions.
Texas ranked first in the Canada-US Energy Sector Competitiveness Survey, followed by Kansas and Oklahoma. North Dakota was fourth, while neighboring Montana landed in eighth place.
The complete study is online at https://tinyurl.com/2emmt768.
Hess achievers leadership status in CDP Climate Change Scores
Hess Corporation was one of only two United States oil land gas companies to achieve leadership status in the CDP’s Climate Change Scores for 2021.
Hess has made leadership status for 13 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit that runs a global environmental disclosure system.
The scores are based on the company’s climate-related governance, disclosure practices, and management of risks. The complete listing is online at www.cdp.net/en/scores.
Hess also made Newsweek’s third annual ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies, and was the highest ranked oil and gas producer.
That ranking is based on an analysis of 2,000 public companies with U.S. headquarters by a research firm using an indepedent survey and publicly available performance indicators for ESG. The complete list is online at https://tinyurl.com/2783yf9y.
North Dakota delegation backs bill to protect Coal Council
Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Sen.s John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer have all signed on to a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm urging her to renew the National Coal Council’s charter.
The charter has been routinely renewed every two years for the past four decades, but this year the Department of Energy has allowed the charter to lapse on Nov. 20, 2021. It has since proposed a number of changes to the charter that critics say will inhibit innovation for the coal sector.
The mission of the Coal Council is to serve as an advisor to the Secretary of Energy on research, programming and federal policies that pertain to coal.
The Coal Council Certainty Act, introduced by Rep. David McKinley, R-WV, in the House and by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. in the Senate, would reinstate and preserve the Coal Council’s advisory role.
“Coal remains a reliable, affordable and vastly abundant energy source in America,” Hoeven said. “President Biden continues to undermine the coal industry, threatening the reliability of the electric grid and raising costs for consumers. Now, the administration is attempting to co-opt the National Coal Council as part of this harmful agenda. Our legislation would ensure this important advisory council can continue to advance its core mission of securing coal’s future in our country’s energy mix.”
Meetings, studies & More
BLM webinar on Orphaned Well Program from 2:30 to 4 p.m. EST Jan. 6 via zoom link, https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_8f9RtNk1Tn-g84xEtJSyBw
Program includes an overview of the program and BLM’s overall implementation plan.
Williston API’s annual chili cookoff is set for March 26 at the Raymond Community Center. Save the date for this popular fundraiser. You won’t want to miss it!
Leadership training opportunity, Feb. 17 and 18 at Rough Rider Center in Watford City, by TrainND Northwest. Learn the unwritten laws of business, develop soft and management skills, and gain insight on FLOW, the secret to the optimal human experience. To register, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/5afrvdjr.