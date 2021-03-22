The corridor for a 27-mile gathering line that Bridger Pipeline Company wants to convert to a 29.4-mile transmission line lies inside an area where North Dakota Geological Survey data who 17 landslides have previously occurred. The company answered numerous questions about the potential for landslides in the area, as well as changes it has made to its spill prevention program in light of the company’s spill history.
Bridger was fined $1 million by the state of Montana for a 2015 crude oil spill into the Yellowstone River after a weld split open, putting the Glendive water supply at risk.
Bridger is owned by True Companies, which also owns Black Hills Trucking, fined $950,000 when one of its operators illegally dumped saltwater on a Williams County gravel road in 2014, and it owns Belle Fourche, responsible for one of the North Dakota’s largest crude oil spills affecting water.
The Belle Fourche spill was caused by a slumping hillside, which cracked open a pipeline, ultimately releasing an estimated 12,615 barrels of crude oil near the Ash Coulee Creek, which feeds into the Little Missouri River, a tributary of the Missouri River, 16 miles northwest of Belfield in Billings County.
Kathleen Spilman, managing director at Keitu Engineers and Consultants testified that although there have been landslides in the project area before, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a high risk of future landslides that would affect a pipeline that is buried underground.
“You can actually make the case that Mother Nature has already done her work to help improve the stability of those areas,” she said. “Regardless, once construction goes through and puts an underground utility such as a pipeline there, it will actually taper the slope in the area, and actually improve the stabilization of the area.”
Spilman said engineers had to actually look at additional data to accurately assess landslide risks in the future for that area. These include looking at and evaluating the conditions that prompted the slide, then evaluating whether there are similar combinations that could threaten a pipeline that is buried underground.
“In doing that, we went back and we re-evaluated all of the areas,” she testified. “I’m comfortable that none of the areas as currently proposed are at risk for future landslides.”
Commissioner Julie Fedorchak pointed out the company has had landslides in the past that were pretty damaging, an oblique reference to the Belle Fourche spill, and asked what has changed with the company’s operations policies as a result of that.
Among steps the company took after that was the engagement of a company called Tetra Tech to evaluate all of the company’s pipelines in the Badlands area, to highlight any that need additional monitoring or remediation.
“Today, they haven’t uncovered any that need remediation, but did recommend several locations for continued monitoring on a regular basis,” Director of Land and Government Compliance for Belle Fourche and Bridger Ken Dockweiler testified. “We’re in conversation with him right now, getting ready for this summer to come back out and look at some of those locations and recheck those. So that’s probably the biggest change we’ve made, is just engaging with them to take a look at those.”
The company is also building a new control center in Capser, Wyoming which will include a video wall where all the data from electronic monitoring will be collected in one spot, for easy access to personnel monitoring the systems.
The company doing that for them has also been deploying leak simulations on a regular basis to see not only if the electronic system will catch it, but are the controllers realizing it is a problem as well.
“Basically what we do is we take a meter skid out to the pipeline and connect it into the pipeline somewhere at a valve set or something and take a specific quantity of oil off the pipeline and we see if the system catches it,” Dockweiler explained. “That’s been a great training tool for our controllers and for existing line balanced system, too, to see, is it catching it. Are they seeing it. And so that’s been really kind of a fun exercise — I don’t think the controllers necessarily like it when we trick them like that.”
The exercises have not been mandated by either state or federal entities.
In addition to company representatives, two individuals from the general public also testified, McKenzie County Planning and Zoning Director Curt Huus and Pamela Trhlik, director of Business Development and Government Relations for North Dakota Laborer’s International 563.
Trhlik testified that the entity supports the project, since it will move the pipeline from a gathering line with little to no scrutiny to a transmission line, which has much more regulatory oversight.
“We have watched over the years and been concerned about all the gathering lines that have gone in with virtually no oversight and so we’re actually very supportive of this project,” she said. “We are hoping Bridger will take safety and the utmost concern for North Dakota landowners and North Dakota land when it comes to this project.”
Huus talked about requirements McKenzie County would have had in addition to the PSC requirements under the old system, where the company would have required a Conditional Use Permit for above-ground portions of the line.
Those include painting any such facilities in earth tones, to blend in with surroundings, and pointing any lights downward, so they wouldn’t be creating light pollution.