Throughout North Dakota’s oil and gas recovery, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms has been careful to manage expectations for oil production, downplaying the probability of any large leaps.
But November pleasantly surprised with a 48,000 or so barrel per day increase, which is an overall 4.4 percent jump in production to 1.16 million barrels of oil per day. Gas production meanwhile rose 2.4 percent from 2.999 billion cubic feet per day to 3.072 billion cubic feet.
“I remember saying well you know, let’s don’t be expecting any 50,000 barrel a day numbers, and then, here we have one,” Helms said. “So, so again, it’s pretty volatile.”
But Helms added, don’t expect that for January or February, and probably not even March. An Arctic freeze is on, and that has already caused a number of freeze ups throughout the Oil Patch that are going to cause significant disruption to monthly production.
“After that, as we exit winter, we’re expecting half a dozen more rigs in the second quarter, half a dozen more in third and fourth quarter, and significant growth second, third and fourth quarter of this year,” Helms said.
It’s been almost a year since the state saw this large an increase to its production numbers, Helms said, and the state’s top oil and gas regulator attributes it to completion rates.
“We actually got as high as 12 frack crews operating in the state in the month of November,” Helms said. “And so it was completions. Virtually everything that was being drilled by the 33 rigs in November was being completed. And we completed 40 DUC wells. So when you add, you know, the 60 or so wells that could be drilled by that November rig count and the 40 DUC wells, it was all about completion crews.”
Flaring numbers didn’t go up as a result of the increase in production. Statewide, gas capture was at 94 percent overall, and at 95 percent for the Bakken.
In the three areas where challenges remain, Helms said the state is already talking with midstream operators there, as well as companies that offer mitigation strategies to help address the issues. The three areas are Big Ben Field, Deepwater Creek Bay, and Charleston Fields.
Production stats are about 5.4 percent above revenue forecasts at this point, and oil prices remain strong.They are between 47 to 56 percent above revenue forecast.
Rig counts in December were 32 on Friday. The highest they’ve been since the recovery from the pandemic began was 35.
Helms said market conditions do seem to support analyst projections of $100 oil next year. U.S. inventories that had built up pre-pandemic are now gone, and worldwide inventories, too, have been tapped as of this quarter.
“So we’re going to be running a very tight network between supply and demand forecast projections all the way out to 2023,” Helms said. “What that probably means is higher oil prices. And we’re seeing it when, you know, we’re in the low 80s for WTI and Brent. And so there isn’t any real relief in sight for that in terms of world oil supply and demand and industry has been underinvesting.”