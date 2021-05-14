North Dakota is closing in on a new production record for the number of wells operating at any given time, according to the state’s top oil and gas regulator.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the record was 16,280, and in March the state was 73 wells shy of that figure at 16,207.
Meanwhile, Helms reported that overall crude oil production rose by 25,000 barrels per day in March, or about 2 percent, to 1.108 million barrels per day and natural gas production jumped by 174 million barrels per day, or 6.4 percent, to 2.88 billion cubic feet per day.
These figures are in line with what the state’s budget forecast predicts, and gas capture was at 94 percent, Helms said.
Prices, meanwhile, have exceeded what’s in that forecast. March prices averaged $56.19, Helms said, which is 12.5 percent ahead of the forecast.
Rig counts are continuing to inch upward and were at 18 Friday. In March, there were six hydraulic fracturing crews, but today there are nine.
Given that a production increase was possible with the jump from four to six crews in March, Helms is hopeful the jump from six to now nine crews working in May will mean production increases continue, especially since the state’s DUC inventory remains healthy.
“That will put us tracking well ahead of revenue forecasts,” he said, “and really a nice, gentle recovery in terms of oil and gas activity.”
Workers for these additional hydraulic fracturing crews are so far coming out of Colorado and Oklahoma, Helms added — though not Texas, where activity is also gathering steam.
However, based on the “intel” he was able to gather during the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, Helms said big improvements to the state’s production figure are unlikely until next year.
“As you heard in quite a few of the presentations, the Bakken, if it continues to operate the way it is today, is a great place to allocate (exploration and production) capital,” Helms said.
But the world still has about 77 million barrels of oversupply due to the twin effects of the pandemic, which crushed demand 30 percent, and a Russia-Saudi price war that oversupplied an already oversupplied market, Helms noted.
“That has to be worked through we really get back to where we have demand and supply synchronized,” he said, adding, “OPEC is exercising some discipline, as are U.S. shale producers, and pretty confident that by New Year’s Eve that surplus crude oil will be gone and both the U.S. and world inventories will be back to normal.”
North Dakota’s oil and gas activity will be supplemented in the meantime by $6 million from the state legislature to continue reclamation of wells plugged with CARES Act funding under the Bakken Restart program.
“That should enable us to go out and reclaim the remainder of those 280 wells that we plugged that didn’t get reclaimed,” Helms said.
Those number about 146, and bids for that work will be going out very soon.
Now that there is no longer a use it or lose it deadline, the work will also be done more efficiently, Helms said.
“We’re gonna put crews out there and do all the demolition first,” he said. “That way they won’t being the way of the people who are taking care of contaminated soil and contaminated gravel and all of that.”
The state has also identified 95 additional wells to plug and reclaim, Helms said. Plugging will begin on the first 21 of those this week. There’s a group of 20 BLM wells that will queue up not long after that. Work on the remaining 50 to 55 will likely not start until the fall, or even winter.
Crews are available for this work, Helms said. Though most companies have already gone back to their traditional work, a few created special teams that will focus on plugging wells.
North Dakota’s Bakken Restart program, meanwhile, could be going national. Helms said lawmakers at the nation’s Capitol are considering legislation that would put $25 million into state regulators hands across the United States for plugging orphan wells.