North Dakota is forging ahead with plans to raise its gas capture target to 91 percent by November of this year, though the state’s top oil and gas regulator acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic is going to delay certain aspects of the process.
Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms told the North Dakota Industrial Commission he’s waiting until mid-year to put out specifics on the plans, to get a better idea what recovery will look like for the industry.
“They are all aware that I was going to ask you to undertake this review and revision,” Helms told the commission this week. “And we have put them on notice that in the July-August timeframe we want to meet with them again and talk about revisions so we could be ready by November to put new policy and guidance in place that will lead them to 91 percent gas capture.”
Among changes Helms is proposing is a shift to an administrative process for things like stranded gas, right of way delays, temporary midstream downtime, system upgrades, federal restrictions or delays, and other such things.
Helms said the state’s process for stranded gas has not been working well. While five companies have used the process, a one-size-fits-all definition of stranded gas has proven elusive. For that reason, he believes it would be better to handle it through administrative hearings on a case by case basis.
Certain production restrictions, meanwhile, were widely misunderstood, Helms said, and he is proposing changes in the order of certain items to make the state's intentions clearer.
“(It) was misinterpreted to a great extent by both operators and midstream companies to think they had 90 days to flare however much gas they want,” Helms said. “We want to move that within the document to make clear that is not the intent.”
Helms is also proposing a decrease to initial production testing, in which companies were allowed waivers to flare gas for a period of time to determine how much gas infrastructure a new well needs.
Helms said that while gas capture right now is meeting state guidelines, that is more like a “false positive” due to shut-in production caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s going to result in an enormous surplus of gas capture capacity at least temporarily,” Helms acknowledged. “But that doesn’t mean we can take our eyes off the ball, or that we need to relax guiding industry to the 91 percent goal that we have have in mind.”
When things were running more normally, the state had just essentially just achieved the 88 percent capture goal, Helms said.
About $18 billion in additional infrastructure will be needed to achieve the 91 percent goal for the next 10 years of projected production.
The Industrial Commission voted unanimously to direct the Department of Mineral Resources to review and draft revisions to the gas capture policy, and bring them back to them in September 2020.