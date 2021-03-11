North Dakota production dropped a little more than expected in February to 1.147 million barrels per day of production, a figure that is also 4 percent below the state’s revenue forecasts.
The lower than expected production rate was somewhat offset by prices that were 10 percent higher than expected for January and 50 percent higher than expected for February.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the unexpected production drop was largely due to 90 miles per hour straight line wind, which put the lights out for around 50,000 barrels per day of production for 10 days or so.
Averaged out over the month, that’s about 16,000 barrels per day of lost production.
The price rally, meanwhile, is also due to an unexpected turn of events. OPEC in its March 4 meeting had been expected to add 1.5 million barrels per day to production quotas, but that’s not what they did after all.
Instead, Saudi Arabia argued for continuing their voluntary million barrel per day cut. Ultimately, the body added back 150,000 barrels per day, just 10 percent of the expected addition.
That sparked a rapid rise in oil prices.
“Now, interestingly enough, folks who are tracking tankers leaving Saudi ports say they are not cutting a million a day,” Helms added. “They only cut about 300,000 barrels a day.”
Making up that big a difference would take very significant cuts, well beyond what’s likely for any voluntary cut.
“And so they’re trying to manage oil prices,” Helms said. “They have increased their price projections. They were trying to keep prices between $45 and $55. They’re now targeting between $50 and $60.”
Storage around the world, meanwhile, continues to drop. Except in the United States. The February energy debacle in Texas caused a refinery shutdown. And that will take some time to work through.
Gas production, meanwhile, dropped 1.4 percent to 2.847 billion MCF per day. That was with a 94 percent gas capture rate, which meets or exceeds state requirements. For now.
Rig counts in North Dakota are up three from January at 15 — right on track with what the state projected for its revenue forecast.
Don’t expect any big changes to rig counts for 2021 until at least October. That’s when companies will begin considering their 2022 capital expenditures. They may make some adjustments then, depending on market conditions. That is all assuming nothing dramatic happens between now and then to change the market’s mind.
“The market doesn’t think that these are the long-term oil prices,” Helms said. “If you look at EIA, or even if you look at NYMEX, they all see this as a short-term peak, and that the oil prices dwindle off to the upper 50s by you know within the next year or two.”
Given these conditions, companies could take in more capital than expected. But finishing Drilled Uncompleted Wells, returning wells to production, and debt repayment are more likely uses of such capital than added drilling rigs.
North Dakota still has an estimated 107 or so wells shut in from the pandemic, and it has lots of DUCs waiting in a row for completion.
“We are down to the last stages of the shut-in wells from the pandemic and the price collapse we saw in May,” Helms said.