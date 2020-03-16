There’s a new buzz word in oil town, and that word is ESG. It stands for Environmental Social Governance, three central factors that measure the sustainability and societal impact of investing in a company or business.
These non-financial performance factors were designed to help socially conscious investors quickly compare companies for factors like their carbon footprint and climate-related impact, their attention to socio-economic ethics, and other such concerns.
The term came from a 2005 study, "Who Cares Wins," which made the case that embedding environmental and social justice issues in capital markets makes good business sense because it leads to more sustainable markets and better outcomes for societies.
Subsequent studies in 2013 and 2014 showed that good corporate sustainability performance also gets good financial results, helping pave the way for broader acceptance of the ESG concept. Meanwhile, environmental activists have also begun using the concepts to target oil and gas companies specifically.
In the Bakken, many oil companies have begun to talk about their operations in terms of ESG. Among these is Continental Resources, with Executive Director Harold Hamm saying during the company's most recent earnings call that the company has placed its ESG statement prominently on its website.
“At Continental Resources, we’ve always taken pride in operating our company with high ethical and environmental standards, long before there was an Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance movement,” Hamm said in a website statement about the company's move to incorporate ESG. “Our core business is oil and natural gas exploration and production, an enterprise that contributes enormously to the well-being of every American.”
Affordable, reliable energy saves lives and promotes the health and well-being of millions, the website material got on to ay. This is a particular point that some ESG frameworks have overlooked. Continental’s approach will include the whole picture when its 2019 ESG data is finalized and made publicly available.
Continental is not the only Bakken company diving into the ESG framework. Many companies are interested. In fact, having a Bakken-wide ESG was a particular point of discussion during the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s recent vision meetings.
Ron Ness is president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. While “ESG” is a relatively new term to him, he said companies in the Bakken are already doing many things that relate very well to the concept. It just hasn’t been communicated through an ESG metric yet.
“Maybe it’s just taking some of the partnerships we have to the next level and putting more focus on it,” Ness said. “We just really, frankly, have never looked at something like this. But I think we are well-poised in North Dakota to engage on it.”
Ness said many market exchanges like Wall Street are now essentially requiring ESG statements from companies for their investors. But beyond that, he sees it as just the right thing to do.
“It’s become a function of the investment world wanting to know what companies are doing,” he said. “It’s less political than it is about being a company that people want to invest in. I don’t think there’s any doubt the efforts (by environmentalists) to target oil and gas have had an effect. We have to show that what’s being done in North Dakota and the Bakken is hugely beneficial to our state, nation, and the world. There is environmental benefit, social benefit, all kinds of benefits, and we have to do a better job of shedding some light on those.”