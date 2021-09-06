A North Dakota native has been tapped to serve as Assistant Secretary for Fossil energy and Carbon Management with the Department of Energy.
Brad Crabtree, who serves as Vice President for Carbon Management at the Great Plains Institute, has a long history of engaging in energy and climate policy in the region. In his current role, Crabtree oversees GPI’s carbon management portfolio and he co-directed Powering the Plains, a comprehensive 50-year plan for energy efficiency, renewable energy and advanced coal technologies.
“The phrase ‘uniquely qualified’ gets over-used, but in this case it fits,” GPI President and CEO Rolf Nordstrom said in a media statement. “We believe Brad Crabtree is the best choice for this post, based on his demonstrated leadership, expertise and broad network of relationships across the country, the energy sector, and across the aisle. We are incredibly proud of his accomplishments on behalf of GPI’s mission and the common good. Brad has dedicated his life’s work to improving the environment, climate and economy for the good of all of us, and we are grateful for his leadership and his ability to work with stakeholders across diverse sectors to make meaningful change.”
Crabtree has coordinated energy policy advisory groups for the Midwestern Governors Association and facilitated the Midwestern Greenhouse Gas Reduction Accord Advisory Group for six governors and the Manitoba premier. He also helped launch the State Carbon Capture Work Group, a 16-state initiative convened in 2015 to foster commercial deployment of carbon capture and carbon transportation infrastructure. Last year, he led efforts to establish the Industrial Innovation Initiative, in partnership with World Resources Institute. The aim of this initiative is to advance decarbonization of key industries.
“It is the honor of my life to be nominated by President Biden for the position of Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management,” Crabtree said. “The President and Secretary Granholm have committed to an ambitious portfolio of carbon management policies and programs in the American Jobs Plan to meet our climate obligations, create high-wage energy, industry and manufacturing jobs and provide environmental and other benefits to communities. I am eager to dedicate myself to advancing this transformative agenda, and I look forward to working alongside the great team at the Department of Energy.”
Crabtree is a graduate of Georgetown School of Foreign Service and has an MA in history from Johns Hopkins University.
NDPC to host annual meeting in September
The annual meeting of the North Dakota Petroleum Council this year returns to the Rough Rider Center in Watford City on Sept. 21 through 23.
As usual, the meeting will feature a variety of industry experts sharing the latest in oilfield development and technology, along with high-powered keynote speakers, including former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Oasis Petroleum CEO Daniel Brown, and MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox. There will also be panel discussions on North Dakota’s investments in its energy future, and much more.
Membership awards highlighting safety, community engagement, stewardship and leadership will also be given during the annual event.
“We are excited to highlight the development we’ve been seeing in the western communities where we operate, including technology enhancements and growth opportunities,” said Ron Ness, NDPC President. “Industry and government experts will also share their perspectives on what to expect in the Bakken in the coming years.”
Registration for the event is required. It can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/wrjmxj3a. The complete agenda is online at https://www.ndoil.org/annual-meeting/agenda/.
Coal Creek transfer approved
The transfer of key permits for Coal Creek Station has been approved by the North Dakota Public Service Commission.
The 1,151 MW power plant was to shut down in 2022 if a buyer for it couldn’t be found. The sale, which is expected to close late this year, was dependent on regulatory approvals.
Rainbow Energy Center’s plans for the facility are focused on preserving the caseload capacity Coal Creek brings to the grid using carbon capture and incremental generation from renewables.
Energy Transfer inks another solar deal
Energy Transfer has announced its second solar power deal, a 15-year purchase agreement with San Francisco-based SB Energy for 120 MW of electricity from the Eiffel Solar project in northeast Texas.
“We are pleased to announce this PPA with SB Energy,” said Tom Mason, head of Energy Transfer’s Alternative Energy Group. “It is our second significant agreement to purchase low-cost solar power to help us meet our ERCOT load requirements for our operations throughout Texas. The first was the Maplewood 2 solar farm in the Permian Basin that came online earlier this year.”
SB Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., is scheduled to begin construction of the 200-megawatt Eiffel Solar project located in Lamar County the first half of 2022. The project will start to deliver energy to Energy Transfer in January of 2024.
“SB Energy is focused on accelerating the global energy transition with the real work starting on the ground with innovative projects like Eiffel Solar and exceptional partners like Energy Transfer. The Eiffel resource is a key project to serving rapidly increasing demand for reliable, clean energy,” said Rich Hossfeld, co-CEO of SB Energy.
ConocoPhillips donates to Ida relief
ConocoPhillps has announced a $500m000 donation split between the American Red Cross and local United Way organizations to support relief efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. The company also plans to match donations from its employees to relief efforts.
“Our thoughts are with the local communities who are dealing with the widespread devastation brought by Hurricane Ida,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are committed to assisting as they rebuild and want to extend our gratitude to the emergency responders, volunteers and organizations like the Red Cross and United Way that are stepping in to help those in need.”
Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Louisiana Land and Exploration Company, ConocoPhillips is the largest private wetlands owner in Louisiana, and has a home office in Houma. A media release from the company says that responsible stewardship of coastal wetlands has been important to the company for decades.
NDSU gets Rare Earth grant
Another grant has been awarded to North Dakota State University for rare earths. The grant, from the Department of Energy, totals $1.9 million.
The Department of Energy is seeking technology solutions to secure a supply of critical minerals that will be important to the future of the nation’s economic, energy and national security.