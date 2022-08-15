Quantcast
North Dakota, Montana average gas prices fall

Pump prices file photo

Gas prices have finally started to fall at the pump, but volatility remains in oil prices.

 Renée Jean • Williston Herald

Prices for a North Dakota and Montana gallon of regular have fallen, according to reports from AAA. North Dakota's average price for a gallon of regular has fallen to $3.917. For comparison, the year ago average was $3.124.

Montana gas prices also fell, though not as much. The average was listed by AAA as $4.272, which compares to the week ago average of $4.308. Montana’s year ago average was $3.313.

