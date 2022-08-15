North Dakota, Montana average gas prices fall

Prices for a North Dakota and Montana gallon of regular have fallen, according to reports from AAA. North Dakota's average price for a gallon of regular has fallen to $3.917. For comparison, the year ago average was $3.124.
Montana gas prices also fell, though not as much. The average was listed by AAA as $4.272, which compares to the week ago average of $4.308. Montana’s year ago average was $3.313.
The drop closely follows national trends. Prices fell 10 cents in the past week to an average of $3.95. That’s 62 cents less than last month, but 77 cents more than last year.
“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross aid. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”
In a recent survey by AAA, two-thirds of adult U.S. drivers reported changing driving habits or lifestyle since March to cope with high pump prices. The top two trends were driving less and combining errands.
The Energy Information Administration, meanwhile, reported that gas demand rose from 8.54 million b/d to 9.12 million b/d last week. For comparison, that rate is 307,000 b/d lower than last year. Domestic gasoline stocks decreased 5 million bbl to 220.3 million bbl, according to the report.
Easing world oil prices have helped push domestic pump prices downward, despite the EIA's reported rise in domestic demand and tighter supply.
Energy groups press for permitting reforms in Inflation Reduction Act
North Dakota Petroleum Council is among energy groups signing onto a letter led by the American Petroleum Institute that outlines opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act as passed by the Senate. The letter has been sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“We share the goal of addressing climate change, as evidenced in the policies we support and in the actions that we take every day,” the letter states. “However, the considerable tax increases and new government spending in the IRA amount to the wrong policies at the wrong time.”
The absence of comprehensive permitting reforms is also a concern, API said.
“(That) is desperately needed and is essential to effectively deliver affordable, reliable energy to consumers in a growing economy,” the signatories wrote. “To date, neither the House nor the Senate have introduced comprehensive permitting reform legislation. We urge Congress to quickly consider and pass permitting reform without delay.”
Many other oil and gas states also signed onto the letter, including the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, Texas alliance of Energy Producers, Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association and others.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, led his colleagues in sending a letter of his own as ranking member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, that urges Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Harland to implement provisions of the bipartisan infrastructure law that were intended to streamline permitting for oil and natural gas infrastructure. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven was among Cramer's 16 signatories.
“To date, we have not seen any substantive evidence of federal land managers utilizing the permitting efficiencies at your disposal. Rather than pursuing a punitive approach, federal land managers should use NEPA authorities like this to work with producers in a collaborative manner. We respectfully request an update on DOI’s implementation of the categorical exclusion under NEPA for issuance of a sundry notice or right-of-way for oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering lines and associated field compression or pumping units to reduce methane and carbon dioxide emissions on federal and applicable tribal lands,” the senators wrote.
Nixing NEPA
A bill that would overturn what Senate Republicans describe as burdensome NEPA regulations has been approved by the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
The bill was cosponsored by Montana Sen. Steve Daines and ND Sen. Kevin Cramer, along with Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan, as a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA).
CRA is a process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule which must be brought up for a vote by the full Senate and cannot be blocked by Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer. To pass, a CRA only needs only a simple majority among senators voting.
The effort attracted one Democratic Senator's vote, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, which allowed it to gain the simple majority it needed.
“Once again, Joe Biden and the Democrats have it all wrong — more red tape will block forest management projects, kill jobs and make energy more expensive. I’m glad to see the Senate vote to overturn Biden’s burdensome NEPA regulation today, despite Senate Democrats' efforts to block it,” Daines said.
Cramer said the new NEPA regulations reversed common sense, and further bog down the process for vital infrastructure.
“Congress saw the wisdom in President Trump’s permitting reforms and included provisions to codify his actions in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Biden Administration’s NEPA rule is nothing more than new red tape which will delay permits and much needed infrastructure investment. This is unacceptable and not what the American people want. Our resolution would rescind this nonsensical rule, supporting American workers and critical infrastructure projects across the country,” Cramer said.
Sen. John Hoeven also voted in favor of the effort.
“The Biden administration’s revisions to NEPA are a clear example of the administration making these problems worse, and today’s vote by the Senate shows bipartisan support to knock down these harmful regulations,” he said. “Under these rules, environmental reviews would take longer and cost more, the opposite of what our nation needs right now.”
North Dakota gets $1.44 million for EV charging stations
The North Dakota Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1.44 million grant to develop solutions for charging electric vehicle charging stations in the state.
The award was among a total of 45.2 million awarded to 10 projects as part of an overall goal to install 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. North Dakota’s project will focus on funding to fill-in gaps and reduce EV owner range anxiety.
“ATCMTD grants promote innovations that help expand access to transportation for communities in rural areas and cities alike, improve connectivity, and prepare America’s transportation systems for the future,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The North Dakota project supports our nation’s electric vehicle charging station goals.”
The funding for the grants was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continued funding for Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment at the same level of funding through 2026, but with a greater focus on rural transportation, transit, paratransit, and protecting the environment.
“With these grants, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities deliver modern transportation systems that connect people to where they want to go more affordably, efficiently, and safely,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re pleased to support these innovative solutions that will improve driving and public transit for Americans in urban, suburban, and rural areas alike.”
Dakota Energy Systems gets $500,000 LIFT grant
Among the July LIFT grant recipients is one that is building out a hydroelectric power system using pressurized flow in pipes.
Dakota energy Systems was awarded $500,000 during July’s LIFT grants for the project.
Vigilant Aerospace also received an award of $500,000 for an unmanned aircraft system that is focusing on detect and avoid software for beyond visual line of sight. That award is contingent on a 1 to 1 match from non-debt sources, and a majority of the money being spent in North Dakota.
“The LIFT Committee continues to meet monthly to review applications and award funding,” Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason said. “The innovation loan fund currently has over $4.8 million remaining to be awarded this biennium. Eligible companies may apply at belegendary.link/LIFT.”
Energy for Veterans initiative announced
American Petroleum Institute has announced a new initiative that aims to attract more veterans and transitioning service members into meaningful and high-paying careers in the natural gas and oil industry.
“Service members and veterans have numerous skill sets that make them ideal candidates for careers in the natural gas and oil industry,” Senior Vice President of API Global Industry Services Anchal Liddar said. “Our industry is one of the most veteran-friendly in the country and is committed to supporting the brave men and women who served in the military.”
API offers a certification program for veterans and transitioning service member, called the Individual Certification Program. It is recognized worldwide and includes 21 different certifications for industry inspections.
ICP certifications have also been approved by the U.s. Department of Veterans Affairs for the Web enabled Approval Management system, which is a centralized online database that helps active military, veterans and eligible spouses or dependents to receive funding from their GI Bill benefits for the certification.
More details are online at https://www.api.org/news-policy-and-issues/american-jobs/veterans-and-energy.
North Dakota, Montana eligible for funding to clean up legacy pollution sites
The Department of the Interior has announced the availability of $725 million across 22 states to clean up legacy pollution sites. The totals include $4.6 million for Montana and $3.1 million for North Dakota.
The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which designates $11.3 billion in AML funding over the next 15 years, to help communities eliminate dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by past coal mining, as well as to help catalyze economic opportunity in coal communities with high-paying union jobs.
“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers the largest investment in cleaning up abandoned mine lands in history. Through this program, we are investing in coal communities through job creation -- including for current and former coal workers -- and economic revitalization, all while addressing harmful environmental impacts from these legacy developments,” Secretary Deb Haaland said. “We encourage all eligible states and Tribes to apply for this funding so we can reduce hazardous pollution and toxic water levels that continue to impact our communities.”
AML reclamation projects support vitally needed jobs by investing in projects that close dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, prevent releases of harmful gases, including methane, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, and restore water supplies damaged by mining. AML reclamation projects also enable economic revitalization by rehabilitating hazardous land so that it can be used for recreational facilities or other economic redevelopment uses like advanced manufacturing and renewable energy deployment.
Armstrong seeks details on Biden’s SPR plan
Rep. Kelly Armstrong has filed a resolution of inquiry that seeks all relevant documents and legal opinions pertaining to the Biden administration’s plans to draw down and sell petroleum products from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
“The Biden administration's decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was a political gimmick that did nothing to lower gas prices. The refining capacity doesn’t exist for that oil to be quickly converted into gasoline. And since we are depleting our strategic reserves, they will need to be refilled with oil that is selling at a higher price, costing taxpayers even more money.
The real way to bring energy prices down is to empower energy producing states like North Dakota to provide reliable and needed energy, not attack them and destroy millions of Americans' livelihoods,” Congressman Armstrong said.
The resolution has been referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee for its consideration and report. By House rules, the committee is supposed to act on the resolution within 14 legislative days.
ND iPipe awarded $400,000
The Oil and Gas Research Program has awarded $400,000 to the Energy and Environmental Research Center for iPipe 2.0, which is the next phase of the state’s successful, Shark Tank-style pipeline improvement program.
The program has already vetted 140 technologies, choosing six to assist in further development toward commercial solutions. The renewed funding will help continue the advancement of those technologies, as well as allow for selection of new technologies designed to reduce the frequency and duration of pipeline releases.
The iPipe program started after a challenge by Gov. Doug Burgum to the oil and gas industry to reach zero leaks in the state. While it started in the Bakken, it has attracted companies with a global footprint and is helping to rapidly advance pipeline technology in shale plays across the nation.
“OGRP’s support for iPIPE through this funding allows us to continue on the journey to an era of zero pipeline releases,” says Darren Schmidt, EERC Assistant Director for Energy, Oil, and Gas. “iPIPE and its partners are already applying and engaging with rapidly advancing technologies, such as intelligent sensors and satellite systems which provide for greater precision and accuracy in monitoring pipeline integrity. This next phase of iPIPE will build on our previous learnings and continue momentum.” iPIPE member organizations contribute financially to participate in the partnership. The benefit to an individual member is the leveraging of resources and collaboration with companies facing similar issues. Members share experience and knowledge for new approaches to leak detection and prevention and a collective voice on pipeline safety. The industry contribution to the partnership totals $1,050,000 and supports a 2-year program
Meetings & more
WDEA Annual meeting, Oct. 12 & 13, at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Presentations on the current and forecast production, updates on pipeline takeaway capacity and efforts to develop new uses for natural gas as well as many other topics of interest in the Bakken. For details, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/4fmhkk9b.
Crude oil exports are reducing energy costs for Americans, API study looks at how exports are acting over time to reduce the costs of oil and gas for American consumers. Complete study is online at https://tinyurl.com/dyswppkn.
Ports to Plains, Sept. 14-16, Big Spring Texas. Online at https://tinyurl.com/538vzwkk.