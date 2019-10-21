North Dakota and Montana members of the Northern Plains Resource Council from Montana and the Dakota Resource Council were among those represented at a recent hearing in Dallas to consider revisions to methane regulations that were enacted in 2016.
The group opposes changes to the 2016 rules, which they said will “gut” EPA standards for oil and gas industry air pollution and volatile organic compounds, and make regulating the industry more difficult in the future.
The 2016 EPA rules implemented under the Obama administration prohibited methane leaks from new and modified oil and gas wells and associated infrastructure, such as compressor stations and transport lines. Such leaks can come come with other pollutants, including carcinogens like benzene and toluene.
According to the group, North Dakota lacks state-level safeguards to curb methane pollution from oil and gas activities.
Emails to the Division of Oil and Gas asking about this claim were referred to the monthly oil and gas report press conference. However, this particular issue was not discussed during the conference. A subsequent email requesting additional information received no response.
In 2015, an estimated 13 million metric tons of methane was released in leaks nationwide, according to the group.
“Over the past 10 years, I’ve watched oil and gas turn our reservation into an industrial zone,” said Lisa DeVille, member of DRC and Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights, from Mandaree, North Dakota. “It’s totally changed our way of life. Fort Berthold, North Dakota, and America need the EPA’s rules to protect us from methane and other harmful air pollution resulting from oil and gas activities.”
DeVille said she is concerned what the roll back of EPA’s rule prohibiting methane leaks will mean for the future health and safety of residents in Fort Berthold and North Dakota.
“(We) are already paying the price for oil and gas leaking and venting, and (we) will continue to do so if we get rid of our vital pollution safeguards,” she said. “Oil and gas industry pollution is dangerous; we know if the federal pollution standards are rolled back, millions across the country will face the same unfair health challenges already impacting Native Americans in the region.”
Montana’s rules are also inadequate, the group says, and among the weakest in the nation, according to a report from Taxpayers for Common Sense and the Wilderness Society.
“When my family in Colorado negotiated a new land-use agreement for 14 horizontal wells, we did not have to worry about air pollution because of the common-sense rules in place in Colorado,” said Sue Beug, member of Northern Plains Resource Council, from Red Lodge, Montana. “Where I live in Montana, development has occurred for 60 years, but air pollution protections are nearly non-existent,” said Sue Beug, member of Northern Plains Resource Council, from Red Lodge, Montana. “We do not want to be a state where developers come because the rules are weaker. Uniform rules for all states that protect clean air are essential.”
The groups were also critical of the North Dakota’s flaring record, citing reports that drillers are flaring more natural gas than the 12 percent target set by regulators.
In the latest production report, the state captured 81 percent of its gas, flaring 19 percent, or 577,259 MCF per day.
Meanwhile, in North Dakota, the group notes that 11,360 people live within one-half mile of active oil and gas wells, compressors and processors. In Montana, that figure is 10,852 people.
“Protecting the health of our people should be a requirement,” the media release states. “Not a ‘voluntary goal’ for oil and gas companies.”