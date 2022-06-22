A DC Circuit Judge has ruled that North Dakota may not intervene in a mineral dispute case filed by the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation over who should own the minerals in the Missouri River Bed within the boundaries of the Fort Berthed Indian Reservation.
The Department of the Interior has issued multiple opinions on who owns the minerals, opinions that were reversed based on who was President of the nation at the time. The Trump administration, for example, reversed an Obama-era decision, siding with North Dakota in May 2020, but reversed its reversal under the Biden administration, siding with MHA Nation instead.
At stake in the case are unpaid royalties of around $100 million, as well as future royalty payments form oil and gas drilling in he disputed area.
North Dakota has asserted that it acquired its claim to the historical riverbed upon statehood in 1889 under the equal footing doctrine, and that it has never relinquished that claim.
North Dakota’s Attorney General at the time filed a motion to intervene in the case to “preserve its position” while it continues to negotiate the matter with the MHA Nation and the United States to reach an “amicable resolution.”
“While multiple Interior opinions have been issued over the years, the matter of title has never been resolved in a court of law as it must be,” the North Dakota Attorney General’s office wrote at the time in a media release. “The state’s motion to intervene additionally seeks to ensure that any revenues generated from riverbed mineral development will continue to be held in abeyance until the legal dispute is resolved.”
Judge Amy German Jackson, however, said that the counts pertaining to North Dakota’s interests have already been dismissed from the case, and that the remaining counts are not, as North Dakota alleged, “alternative theories to deprive North Dakota of its title.”
“Title is not at issue in either Count III or IV,” the judge wrote in her opinion. “It was recorded by the Bureau of Indian Affairs on April 4, 2022. For that reason, the portion of Count IV asking for relief relating to the title has already been dismissed as moot.”
What remains, Berman said, only concerns the Department of Interior’s trust obligations to the MHA Nation.
“North Dakota insists that addressing these obligations requires this court to resolve a title dispute,” the judge continued in his order. “But there is no longer a live controversy before the court on that issue.”
Since the state hasn’t demonstrated a legally protected interest in the claims that remain, it hasn’t satisfied the requirement for intervention in the MHA Nation’s suit.
“The court also finds in its discretion that permissive intervention under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 24(b) would be inappropriate,” the judge wrote. “The state has not pointed to any federal statue that grants it a conditional right to intervene, and given the dismissal of counts I, II and a portion of count IV it is not pursing any claim or defense that shares a common question of law or fact with the claims pending before the court.”
MHA Nation filed its suit in July, seeking to overturn the Trump administration’s May 2020 opinion regarding who owned the minerals. Since then, titles to the 123 mineral tracts in question have been recorded by Department of the Interior as lands held in trust by the United States for the tribes, following an opinion issued by Biden’s Interior Solicitor Robert T. Anderson.
Anderson said he based his opinion on an extensive historical survey, including the 1936 Margold opinion and a 2017 Tompkins opinion that the original bed of the Missouri River within the boundaries of Fort Berthed should be held in trust for MHA Nation.
In his opinion, the Trump administration’s opinion under Daniel Jorjani disrupted long-standing historical precedents, and was insufficiently supported by law and the facts in the case.
“My conclusion reaffirms the Department’s position dating back nearly 86 years, and is supported by recent and past Supreme Court precedent not he matter,” he wrote in. his opinion. “Based upon this determination I further conclude that the mineral interests underlying the original bed of the Missouri Rover, as well as the interests underlying dry uplands taken and then restored as stated in the 1949 Takings Act and the 1984 Mineral Restoration act, respectively are held in trust of rat benefit to eh MHA Nation.”