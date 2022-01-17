North Dakota has lost its bid to force the federal government to resume oil and gas lease sales more quickly.
Judge Daniel M. Traynor said North Dakota’s case is similar to one in Wyoming, where the court concluded that the relief sought would be “a duplication and uneconomical use of judicial resources that risks inconsistent, non-final rulings by different federal district courts.”
“While the Louisiana Preliminary Injunction does not necessarily provide North Dakota with the mandamus relief it seeks here, ‘it granted the bulk of [North Dakota’s] requested relief,” Traynor wrote, adding, “Enforcement of that order must be brought in that court, not in the District of North Dakota.”
Traynor also noted in his opinion claims by the Bureau of Land Management that it was taking steps to hold a lease sale in March 2021, but it was forced by court decisions issued in late 2020 to suspend that and review all of its oil and gas leases to determine which lands remain eligible and available.
“In light of these disagreements, the Court finds a fully developed factual records necessary to resolve the instant dispute,” Traynor wrote.
Traynor did not deny the case with prejudice, however, and said that if the Louisiana Preliminary Injunction becomes too limited in scope, or is overturned on appeal, North Dakota could then bring its own motion for a preliminary injunction.
The Bureau of Land Management told Traynor during the Jan. 12 hearing that the department is planning to hold lease sales in North Dakota “imminently,” in the first quarter of 2022.
The pause on oil and gas leasing began after President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Department of the Interior to review the oil and gas leasing program shortly after taking office.
Several states challenged the moratorium in a Louisiana District Court, saying that the Mineral Leasing Act requires that oil land gas lease sales be held at least quarterly.
A judge in Louisiana agreed the Biden administration could not simply suspend the sales, and ordered the Biden administration to resume them.
The Department of the Interior issued a press release saying that it would comply with the court’s order, but in a way that is compatible with their statutory mandates to protect the environment and taxpayer interests. The administration also filed an appeal of the decision that is still pending.
North Dakota officials have suggested the BLM is slow-walking lease sales while it finishes its review of the oil and gas leasing program, by not going ahead immediately with sales that were essentially already teed up for 2021 auctions prior to Biden’s term of office.
The BLM did not hold any oil and gas lease sales in North Dakota in 2021, which the state says has cost more than $82 million in lost revenue.
North Dakota’s losses are compounded by split estates, where federal mineral interests are entangled with the state’s spacing units. That affects an estimated 30 percent of the state’s available minerals, which cannot be operated until a lease sale is held for the federal portion of the unit.