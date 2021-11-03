North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong have been pressing the Biden administration recently on rising energy costs in a variety of venues.
Sen. John Hoeven took to the Senate floor recently to criticize the Biden Adminsitration’s energy policies, which he said are endangering the nation’s economic and energy security.
“President Biden’s policies will not only increase the pain at the pump, they are threatening the ability to keep the lights on,” he said in his remarks. “President Biden’s climate policies will accelerate the grid’s reliance on intermittent renewable sources of power, at the expense of always-available baseload generation from sources like coal and nuclear power We’ve seen the cost of overreliance on intermittent generation sources, through the brownouts and blackouts during extreme weather events in California and Texas. Blackouts and brownouts are simply not acceptable in an energy rich nation such as ours.”
Hoeven urged his fellow lawmakers to ensure the stability of the nation’s energy grid.
“We need to maintain our baseload sources of electric generation that are available 24/7, regardless of weather conditions, to keep the lights on and homes warm as we enter the winter months. And rather than turning to OPEC and less stable places in the world, we should be empowering our American energy workers to develop our abundant energy reserves at home, using the latest and greatest technology to do it with better environmental stewardship. More supply of energy means lower costs for consumers, it’s as simple as that. President Biden needs to instead work with us to support our domestic energy producers and their work to provide low-cost, dependable energy to our homes and businesses.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, at a GOP press conference on Biden’s energy policies, said that Democrats need too be held accountable for their poor decisions.
“The Biden Administration has an energy policy that is bad for American jobs, bad for the American economy, bad for national security as it makes us more dependent on foreign sources of energy once again as well as our allies more dependent on foreign sources of energy, and bad for the environment and the climate because those foreign sources of energy are not as clean as ours. Other than that it’s a hell of a good idea.”
Republicans he added, have a better plan for energy’s future, which he said will be released soon.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, meanwhile, has joined 33 House Republican colleagues in asking the Congressional Budget Office to analyze the 10-year impact of of the Build Back Better Act.
“The Democrats’ social engineering project is thousands of pages long, costs trillions of dollars, and expands government control over Americans’ lives,” Congressman Armstrong said. “North Dakotans deserve to know the full cost of this reckless tax and spend spree.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has recently said she’s ready to schedule the reconciliation bill for a vote.
“This bill is long, expensive, and will fundamentally alter social programs and tax structures in our country,” the lawmakers state in their letter to the CBO. “It is essential that each member of Congress have a complete and full understanding of such an expansive piece of legislation prior to voting on it. Members need to make informed decisions on behalf of their constituents.”