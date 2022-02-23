North Dakota’s Republican senators are pushing for increased LNG exports to undermine Russian influence, particularly in light of that country’s recent land grab in the eastern Donbas area of Ukraine.
In a letter sent to the Department of Energy, Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven urged the agency to ignore a recent letter from Democrats calling for that agency to take steps to curb LNG exports.
“We are concerned by recent attempts to restrict liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to our European allies amid rising tensions caused by Russia,” the senators wrote. “Specifically, the misguided request made by several of our colleagues in a February 2nd letter runs counter to ongoing efforts to assist our allies in pivoting their energy supply chains away from Russia.”
U.S. natural gas just makes more sense anyway, the Senators added, regardless of tensions with Russia.
“Increased production and export volumes of U.S. natural gas encourage developing nations to use a cleaner fuel source. Investing in domestic oil and gas production creates U.S. jobs. It lowers domestic and global emissions. It also increases U.S. energy security and makes us essential to the energy security of others,” continued the senators. “We ask that you please consider these factors in your ongoing efforts to facilitate the supply of energy commodities to our allies and partners, while simultaneously securing clean and reliable energy domestically.”
The United States and its allies have rolled out several sanctions against Russia. These include cutting Russian banks off from western capital, trying to choke off financing of Russia’s invasion of an area that is adjacent to the Sea of Azov. Germany also announced it is stopping progress on Russia’s $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would have delivered natural gas directly from Russia to Germany.
The Biden Administration has warned that the situation is likely to exacerbate existing inflation and could cause price spikes for many commodities, particularly, however, oil and natural gas.
RUReady North Dakota?
The North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Educaiotn is rolling out a new work-based learning module for career readiness through the RUREady.ND.gov program.
The readiness application was produced by XAP Corporation to create a workforce platform that matches employers with students.
“We are very excited to develop this innovative work-based learning module to serve the students, school administrators and employers of North Dakota,” said Eddie Monnier, CEO of XAP Corporation. “This module will enhance RUReady.ND to help students find their best-fit career choice, while also supporting workforce development needs in the state.”
Work-based learning experiences help students identify their aptitudes and interests and lead to higher graduation rates and better academic outcomes. It’s also a chance for students to strengthen key communication and collaboration skills.
“North Dakota Career and Technical Education is a key player in the delivery of work-based learning programs,” said Wayde Sick, director of the ND Department of Career and Technical Education. “We are eager to continue enhancing and growing opportunities for work-based learning for our students, and by integrating a work-based learning module into RUReady.ND, we believe we can better connect students to employers while streamlining program overhead for educators.”
RU.Ready.ND work-based learning is set for launch in late 2022.
More information about RU.Ready.ND is online at https://www.cte.nd.gov/career-resource-network-resources.
Armstrong pans FERC’s new pipeline policy
FERC released policy statements last week requiring companies to assess the impact of climate change in their applications for natural gas pipelines.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., was among lawmakers criticizing the move as another attack on America’s energy sector.
“The Biden administration has been waging a war on American energy from the very beginning. They have consistently worked to cripple domestic production while simultaneously begging foreign governments to increase supplies,” Armstrong said. “FERC’s new policy doubles down on putting our country’s interests last, and will make it even harder to build critical infrastructure needed to provide reliable and affordable energy for North Dakotans and all Americans.”
Many of North Dakota’s oil and gas producers have said in earnings call after earnings call that they intend to target much higher natural gas capture than before, in keeping with their ESG statements.
But, with the state’s gas to oil ratio increasing, that could become difficult if the play can’t build the natural gas infrastructure it needs to prevent flaring.
FERC’s n interim policy statement sets a threshold of 100,000 metric tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions. Projects with emissions above that level could be required to prepare an environmental impact statement.
The vote approving this policy split on party lines, with the three Democrats voting for it and the two Republicans voting against.
More details about FERC’s new policies are available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p95b9jt.
Marathon Oil promotes White to VP
Marathon Oil has promoted Rob L. White to Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting officer, effective March 1.
White joined Marathon in 1991. He has been serving as VP of Internal Audit for the company since May 2020. Before that, he served as Director of Operations Planning and Director of Central Evaluation and Financial Planning, as well as other leadership positions. White has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector.
He has a BS in accounting from Eastern Illinois University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Oklahoma.
White replaces Gary Wilson, who is retiring after seven years with Marathon Oil.
“Gary has provided tremendous guidance and stability to the Marathon Oil Accounting organization as it has matured over the past several years, and I thank him for his leadership,” said Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman. “Rob’s depth of experience and the leadership he’s shown throughout this career at Marathon Oil positions him well to build on the great work of Gary and his team.
EPA releases emissions report
The Environmental Protection Agency has released a report on power plant emissions data for 2021 showing a 6 percent increase for NOx, 20 percent for SOx, 7 percent for CO2, and a 13 percent increase for Mercury.
Electricity demand, meanwhile is up 3 percent as compared to 2020.
From 1990 to 2021, however, SOx emissions from power plant have fallen 94 percent and NOx has fallen 88 percent.
These long-term declines in emissions are primarily related to changes in the mix of fuels used for electricity generation, namely a shift from coal to natural gas.
EPA collects detailed SO2, NOX, CO2, and mercury emission data and other information from power plants across the country, as part of ARP, the CSAPR Programs, and the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS). Emissions data collected through these programs are posted online and accessible to the public in summary form at: https://www.epa.gov/airmarkets/power-plant-emission-trends.
Carbon border adjustments could find bipartisan support
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are working together on a measure that would penalized imports of goods from countries with high pollution. The legislation was introduced in July by Sen. Cris Coons, D-Del. And Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., but has been finding support from the right, which is eager to tackle trade issues with China, whose lax environmental policies allow them to undercut many other countries, including the United States.
A domestic carbon price approach to the effort, however, could derail development of a bipartisan approach, as there are not many Republican takers for that.
Meetings & more
Public hearing for Caliber natural gas transmission line in McKenzie County, 10 a.m. April 6 in Watford City at Teddy’s Residential Suites.