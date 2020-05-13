A Democratic lawmaker, along with two other individuals, has filed a claim to 120,000-some acres of disputed mineral rights in the Lake Sakakawea area, claiming that the state has abandoned them.
The three individuals are Marvin Nelson, who ran for governor a few years ago, Paul Sorum, who has himself been a candidate for office, and Michael Coachman, who is currently challenging Gov. Doug Burgum for the Republican Party’s nomination.
The trio also has a court case working its way through the legal system which challenges the constitutionality of Senate Bill 2134, which had attempted to resolve disputed mineral rights in the Lake Sakakawea area by restricting the state’s minerals to those contained within the historical ordinary high water mark for the Missouri River. That approach would leave mineral rights intact for most of the mineral right owners of record, many of whose families have been receiving royalties for generations.
Last year, a Williams County judge ruled that state agencies no longer have a legal basis to continue claiming the disputed minerals under the legislation. That and the constitutionality challenge were thought to be the last hurdle for the mineral right owners of record to retain their mineral rights and get paid the millions of dollars in outstanding royalties being held in suspense for whoever is finally deemed the rightful owner.
Nelson did not respond to an email sent to his legislative account requesting comment about the claims on mineral rights in Williams, McKenzie and Mountrail counties.
He told Forum Communications Commentator Rob Port that the men would split the money three ways if they win the suit, but that he’s hoping the state will claim them instead. Port also reported that Nelson said he understands the law better than “most of the lawyers in the state.”
Attorney Joshua Swanson, however, who has represented the Wilkinson family and other mineral right owners in the disputed territory, differs on that assessment of Nelson’s legal skills.
“That’s like me saying I know enough about medicine to be a brain surgeon,” Swanson told the Williston Herald.
Though the move has no actual legal basis, Swanson said it will create yet another complication for both the mineral right owners of record and the oil and gas companies operating in the area.
As far as the legal basis for the claim, Swanson said it is absurd.
“For one thing, you cannot abandon what you never owned,” Swanson said. “This would be like me filing a claim for the Bismarck Center or saying I’m the King of Denmark. There’s no basis in law for it. It is patently absurd.”
The claims won’t have a direct effect on his clients the Wilkinsons, Swanson said, but could affect other owners in the territory.
“There won’t be a hearing on this,” he explained. “The owners will have to initiate suits to get the cloud on the title cleared.”
Swanson said oil companies won’t likely start paying Nelson and the others due to the claims, but they could hold payments in suspense for the rightful owners, until the statements have been invalidated.
“To get them invalidated, (Nelson and the others) will have to file an affidavit withdrawing the claims,” Swanson said. “Or, the mineral owners have to sue them and have the courts declare that they had no basis to claim these minerals.”
Judges don’t generally award attorney fees and costs, Swanso added — unless they deem a filing frivolous.
“If you don’t have laws to back up your point, judges in North Dakota are not going to appreciate that you’ve filed this,” he said. “If I were a mineral owner going after the, I’d seek my attorney fees and costs to clear this cloud of title.”
Swanson said the latest filing is just one more in a long line of strange developments in a dispute that is now a decade or so old.
The Twilight Zone-style saga began in the midst of the boom, as companies were rapidly ramping up their extraction capabilities. Up to then, no one really cared about mineral rights under Lake Sakakwea. They were inaccessible, and so not worth much.
States do, by federal law, generally own the minerals under navigable bodies of water. But the lake is man-made, and at the time it was built, no one wanted to spend additional money on mineral rights that weren’t all that valuable. Property owners were thus allowed to reserve them, which lowered the costs of making Lake Sakakawea.
Innovations during the boom, however, made those mineral accessible, and thus, suddenly much more valuable. It was then the state commissioned a study to claim mineral rights under the lake — even though the owners of record had been collecting royalties from them for decades, and in some cases, generations.
The only notice many of the mineral right owners got was a sudden, substantial adjustment downward in their royalty check. There was no appeals process, leaving the court system the only avenue for fighting back.
As a result of the dispute, Swanson said retirement, college, and other plans have been disrupted. Some of the owners of record have even died along the way.
“Every time there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and you think it cannot get any more bizarre, then something like this comes out,” he said. “There needs to be finality for mineral owners and the oil companies so they can pay these folks. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being tied up and the people who own them are still not getting paid for them.”