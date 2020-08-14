The Trump administration has eliminated a 2016 requirement for oil and gas companies to monitor oil and gas wells and other infrastructure for methane leaks and eliminate them.
Environmental groups have all criticized the change.
“This rollback signifies yet another nail in the coffin for natural gas’ claimed role in a clean energy future. Recent reports have shown that methane emissions are worse than previously considered; this announced rule only adds impetus for an accelerated transition away from fossil gas,” said As You Sow Energy Program Manager Lila Holzman,
But the reaction from North Dakota lawmakers and industry has been largely positive — though some of the larger industry players have had mixed reactions.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the 2016 methane law from the Obama administration is just costly duplication of existing rules. The EPA already regulates volatile organic compounds associated with natural gas and oil production. Since methane comes along with VOCs, a second regulation specific to methane isn’t needed.
“EPA’s final rule will help to reduce unnecessary compliance costs borne by consumers, while maintaining appropriate environmental and health protections,” he said. “At the same time, we continue working to bring certainty to the approval process for pipelines and other vital energy infrastructure to help energy producers capture natural gas and get this valuable resource to market.”
Gov. Doug Burgum, meanwhile, said North Dakota has some of the cleanest air in the nation, despite being the nation’s No. 2 oil-producing state, and he credited the state’s own air pollution control rules.
The North Dakota legislature last year approved Burgum’s recommendation that the state’s Department of Environmental Quality pursue state primacy for the federal 0000 air quality program, or Quad-O.
“We appreciate the EPA and Trump administration for recognizing the value of innovation over regulation and returning the rules to closer alignment with the original intent of the Clean Air Act,” Burgum said. “The final rule removes duplicative requirements and allows the industry to reinvest in existing and future infrastructure, protecting the environment and human health while also reducing regulatory costs passed on to American consumers.”
The American Petroleum Institute meanwhile, the new rule is better aligned with the Clean Air Act, and will continue to set the state for reduced emissions reduction by industry.
“Our industry continues to drive down methane emissions from operations while meeting America’s energy needs every day. Under these modified rules, operators will still be required to control emissions, and the industry continues to make progress in reducing methane emissions through new technologies,” API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said. “Thanks to measurable industry initiatives like The Environmental Partnership, methane emission rates from five of the largest producing regions across the U.S. have fallen more than 60 percent from 2011 to 2018 – even as production in those regions has increased dramatically.”
In the Bakken, methane emission rates fell 72 percent from 2001 to 2018, while natural gas production increased more than fivefold, according to figures from the EPA Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program and the EIA Drilling Productivity Report.
Shell, BP, and Exxon Mobile Corporation, meanwhile, have released carefully worded statements that appear to be more focused on gaining regulatory certainty, while touting the company’s ongoing efforts to continue to reduce methane emissions.
Most of the smaller industry players, however, have said the rule is too costly for them. The Trump administration’s change will save the energy industry $750 to $850 million dollars from 2021 to 2030, or an annualized equivalent of $130 million per year, according to the American Energy Alliance, all without actually leading to an increase in methane emissions.
“The green left will pull from the same, tired playbook and claim that this is an environmental rollback and an attack on human health. Don't fall for it,” American Energy Alliance President Thomas Pyle said. “The numbers tell the story. From 1990 through 2015, a year before Obama-Biden methane rule was finalized, natural gas production in the U.S. went up by 55 percent, while methane emissions from natural gas production went down by 23 percent. Recent data on methane reductions for the Permian and Appalachian basins is even more dramatic and further proof that the hysteria from the green left and the media surrounding this rule is completely unwarranted.”