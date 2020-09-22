North Dakota’s oil and gas industry has already spent $16 billion to get to its present gas capture capacity, but it will need another $18 billion to meet the projected needs it will face over the next 18 years.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms based this estimate on oil production returning to a growth mode sometime in 2022, after which the projected production curves show rapid growth for about a decade before slowing down and peaking in 18 years at 5.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.
The state’s most recent record, meanwhile, was 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, a difference of 3.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day that will need an outlet.
The state reported gas capture more recently of 92 percent, but Helms pointed out that the downturn has played a role in attaining that, and once production returns, that trend is likely to reverse. Prior to the downturn, the state was struggling to meet gas capture goals. That prompted the Industrial Commission to direct Helms to develop recommendations to improve the regulatory framework.
Helms presented these recommendations to the Industrial Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 22. He described the changes as a mixture of strategic loosening and tightening.
Among changes on the “loosening” side, the Jim Creek and Killdeer fields were moved from what is considered “core” due to lack of production. Helms said he hoped that would provide enough incentive for a company using “fifth generation completion technology” to prove up the area. The Sanish pool, meanwhile was added in.
An allowance for 90 days of unrestricted production for new wells was moved out of a section that describes variances, because producers were confusing that initial grace period with available waivers. There is no 90-day waiver.
Stranded gas rules, meanwhile, were modified so companies might come in with a spacing unit and batch drilling process, which Helms said should encourage companies to develop such areas.
Formulas have also been simplified, and added directly to the rule, to ensure all companies are on the same page.
On the tightening side, operators used to be able to flare for 14 days, and then 46 days for initial production. That has been cut by 15 days, which Helms said shortens the time an operator can flare gas in North Dakota by 25 percent.
For rights of way, a deadline is instituted of six months for private landowner and one year of effort for federal rights of way, after which the operator may seek a waiver from the Industrial Commission. Operators must document these efforts, however, to prove their case.
Capacity curtailments, popular when infrastructure was lacking, need to go away now, Helms said.
His recommendation is to have a hearing for companies that have a curtailment, to justify why they still need it. That information should include a plan for resolving the issue, bookended with an expected timeframe by which the plan will be executed.
If the North Dakota Industrial Commission deems the company has a good case, then they might be able to get a waiver. The rationale, in each case, would be documented with a sundries notice placed in the well file. That way there is more transparency for the public, the industry, and the Industrial Commission.
“That should put pressure on both sides to resolve these capacity curtailments,” Helms said, which, he added, are much reduced from what they were even two to three years ago.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem asked Helms whether these revisions will make it more or less likely for these investments to occur.
Helms said the revisions have been developed with input from producers and midstreamers, as well as other stakeholders such as environmental groups.
He also considered models from other states, ranging from unrestrictive, Texas-like policies to highly restrictive, New Mexico style policies.
Much of the production in New Mexico is 100 percent gas, Helms explained, so there, wells are shut in rather than flared. That mentality, however, is running into the Permian, and potentially driving some drilling away.
In Texas, meanwhile, they have a significant amount of gaseous products not associated with oil and gas production. There they try to regulate the loss of valuable commodities with a flaring intensity mechanism.
What North Dakota is balancing, Helms said, is the recognition that no system runs 100 percent of the time.
“We are tightening it enough to continue to push industry to invest,” he said. “But not so much that we stop drilling and production and completions.”
It is a “grand compromise,” Helms said, but one he and the state’s industry feel good about, and there is a general consensus among industry that now is the right time to adjust the regulations to support maintain the new November target of 91 percent capture.
Finding the right balance has been particularly challenged, Helms added, by the fact that none of the natural gas stream today makes money as a commodity today. It is all net negative.
“Gas doesn’t, ethane doesn’t, propane doesn’t — none of the liquids do,” he said. “They all lose money by the time they get to market. Hence our need to work on storage and pet-chem, natural gas liquid pipeline expansion, electrical generation and all those other things. We have to keep everything on the table, if we are going to get there in 18 years.”
Helms added that he believes now is the right time for the revisions he is recommending, but that it is a policy that commissioners should expect to adjust every two to three years as things move forward.