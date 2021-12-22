Just in time for Christmas, the North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved funding for first six projects recommended by the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, a new body whose mission is to help the state innovate its fossil fuels into a future low-carbon world.
Projects had to be considered A+ projects from the standpoint of technical and economic feasibility. They also needed to show they could substantially reduce the carbon footprint for the state, and/or that they could truly transform North Dakota’s energy sector in an important, fundamental way.
Cerilon GTL and Wellspring Hydro, both Williams County companies, had projects pending before the Authority, and both came away with substantial grant awards to help them get off the ground.
Cerilon’s $2.8 billion gas to liquids plant was approved for a $7 million grant, with the stipulation that there is a one to one private match, as well as a loan of $40 million, for the plant it wants to build in Trenton.
The plant will process an initial 240 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to create value-added products that include low-sulfur diesel and jet fuel as well as naphtha. The project includes carbon sequestration in the amount of 2 million tons annually.
The Authority, in recommending approval of the grant and loan, noted that gas to liquids is commercially proven technology, but what makes the project different enough for the CSEA mission is the commitment to add carbon capture.
The plant also has supply and off-take agreements, which reduces the risk of funding the project significantly. If realized, the plant would also be among the first petrochemical plants in the state. North Dakota has spent years trying to build a petrochemical industry, to add value to all the natural gas that gets produced here, rather than exporting it to other locations.
Wellspring Hydro, meanwhile, was approved for a $1 million grant to pull commercially viable commodities, including salts and perhaps even ultimately rare earths like lithium, from produced water.
North Dakota produces 6 million barrels of produced water per day, so finding a way to recycle or put to productive use at least some of that waste stream is game-changing for the state.
The other four projects that the North Dakota Industrial Commission agreed to fund include the hydrogen hub at the Synfuels Plant near Beulah. They would get a $10 million from the hydrogen grant fund kitty and $80 million from the available loan funds.
That proposal was submitted by Bakken Energy which has an agreement with Mitsubishi Power Americas to develop what will be one of North America’s largest and lowest cost hydrogen hubs.
Mitsubishi has inked deals in other cities in the nation for hydrogen hubs and has said it intends to build a comprehensive network that would move hydrogen fuel across America, if not the continent as a whole.
The hydrogen would be produced using natural gas, which would give the state a new use for an abundant but challenging resource. Carbon dioxide produced as a result of the process would be injected underground, making the hydrogen similar to green hydrogen in carbon intensity. The proposal estimates the plant will inject 6 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.
The Synfuels Plant has already been sequestering carbon and recently gained approval for a project to increase the amount of carbon it captures and injects underground.
Midwest Ag Energy was awarded a $3 million grant for capture and permanent sequestration of carbon dioxide associated with their ethanol refinery, and Coal Creek Station got $7 million for front-end engineering and design of carbon capture by the EERC.
The project has the potential to transform the state’s lignite industry, so that it can continue production even in a low-carbon world.
Last, but not least, Valence Natural Gas Solutions won a $15 million loan for a project to expand a mobile flare capture and fueling platform in North Dakota.
These awards leave the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority with $7 million in the carbon capture kitty, $10 million in the hydrogen kitty, and about $115 million in the loan fund for additional projects.