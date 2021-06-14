North Dakota is still the No. 2 oil producer in the nation, but only just, according to the latest figures from New Mexico for oil production, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad said Monday, June 14, during the state's monthly oil production report.
The latest figures from New Mexico show 1.051 million barrels per day production for the month of March. North Dakota reported 1.108 million barrels per day in March. That ticked up 1.1 percent in April to 1.121 million barrels per day. Natural gas production, meanwhile, went up 3.1 percent, rising from 2.873 million cubic feet per day to 2.963 million cubic feet per day in April, with a gas capture rate of 93 percent.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms had earlier highlighted a report from the Energy Information Administration that showedNew Mexico had passed North Dakota’s production. It’s not clear, however, whether the EIA figure included gas production as well, Helms said.
“All I can tell you is March, April , May, we’re neck and neck,” he said. “And at the rate that they’re growing production, they’re going to pass us unless our pace picks up.”
North Dakota has been the No. 2 shale play since 2012, when it surpassed Alaska's oil production.
Being the second highest oil producer in the nation is about more than bragging rights, Helms said. It is a factor venture capitalists may pay attention to when deciding where to invest.
“The second place where it matters is when North Dakota wants to flex its muscle a little bit on federal rules, or with federal agencies inn terms of being able to step out there and talk about why it’s really important for them to listen to our opinion on a federal rule concerning say methane or leasing or factors like that,” he added.
It’s not clear whether North Dakota’s pace of oil production can pick up much in the second half of 2021 to keep its No. 2 spot. The CEOs of most Bakken producers have outlined modest plans in recent earnings calls that keep production flat through the rest of 2021 into the early part of 2022. After that, if market conditions warrant, they have suggested they could pick up the pace, but have said they would do so in a “disciplined” manner.
North Dakota’s rig count has ticked up, Helms noted, rising from 15 in April to 20 On Monday, June 14, but hydraulic fracturing crews have dropped by one since then, from nine to now eight.
Those crews are not keeping pace with the number of wells being drilled, either, Helms added. North Dakota has added at least 100 drilled but uncompleted wells to its DUC inventory, which now sits at 731.
Still, there are some encouraging signs that North Dakota oil production could grow some. The state’s active well count ticked up another 100 wells, breaking the record set in the last monthly oil production report, Helms noted. And the Energy Information Agency is now projecting that 2019 demand levels will be reached six months earlier than expected, which could make room for more Bakken production on the market.
As far as the state’s revenue forecast goes, production stats are just slightly ahead of revenue forecast by six tenths of 1 percent, while oil prices are exceeding revenue forecast by 34 percent.
“Budget-wise, we’re ending the biennium really, really well,” Helms said. “We had a rough spot during kind of the middle of the biennium, but revenue forecast-wise we’re exceeding production and exceeding prices by significant margins.”