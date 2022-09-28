North Dakota hydrogen hub invited to phase 2 of DOE innovative energy loan program

Bakken Energy’s proposed hydrogen hub has received an invitation from the U.S. Department Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office to proceed with a part two of an application under the Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Guarantee Program.
The advancement is seen by company officials as an important milestone in the company’s process in applying for DOE financing for $1.7 billion of the $2.35 billion clean hydrogen project.
The loan would support acquisition of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah, North Dakota, which Bakken Energy has proposed converting into a hydrogen production facility.
“While this invitation from the DOE LPO does not guarantee or imply that Great Plains Hydrogen LLC will be invited any further forward in the process, the LPO does not extend this invitation lightly, and believes that the company nd the project have the potential to join the LOP portfolio,” the invitation states.
Bakken Energy Chairman and Founder Steve Lebow said Bakken Energy is grateful for the confidence being shown in the project.
“Bakken Energy is proud to have met their stringent Part 1 requirements and mindful that the magnitude of the project is historic, not just for clean hydrogen but for the whole clean energy industry,” he said.
The Synfuel Plant’s conversion is the first of several projects, added Bakken Energy CEO Mike Hopkins.
“The transformation of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant is a challenging and important undertaking, but it is just the first in a series of clean hydrogen projects we and our partners are developing,” he said. “AS these projects come online, they will establish North Dakota as the leader in the affordable clean hydrogen economy.”
Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas announced the hydrogen hub project near Beulah last year and outlined a vision in which the hub is parter of a larger, national network delivering hydrogen fuel to sectors that are hard to decarbonize, like the trucking industry.
“The redevelopment of the Synfuels Plant rapidly advances Mitsubishi Power’s strategic objective to deliver energy solutions that allow our customers to address climate change and advance human prosperity; delivering decarbonized hydrogen and ammonia solutions throughout the United States is central to this objective,” President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas said Paul Browning said at the time. “The centrally located North Dakota Hydrogen systems will connect our planned western and eastern U.S. hubs to establish a national hydrogen network. Together with our customers, we are creating a Change in Power.
Hopkins has told the Williston Herald he believes that Bakken Energy has several advantages when it come to competing for DOE funds for hydrogen that were part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Among these, North Dakota’s Great Plains Hub will have a naturally low cost structure since the plant already had a lot of the equipment the hydrogen hub will need, and it will have an abundant source of low-cost natural gas from the MHA Nation.
Size is also important, Hopkins believes. The Beulah plant is situating itself to be among the largest, if not the largest of clean hydrogen hubs in North America.
While some have questioned the location of the hub, Hopkins believes it is ideally situational.
“Some people think that being out in North Dakota is sort of remote, you’re not near things,” Hopkins acknonwledged. “We look at it differently. We look at our location, which s pretty much in the middle of the upper Midwest. That’s a great location given what we’re going to do with our hydrogen.”
Bakken Energy is also keeping their options open. They also plan to make low-cost, low-carbon ammonia and fertilizer, as well as hydrogen fuel for long-haul trucking.
The fuel can be shipped in cryogenic trucks, or in a hydrogen pipeline, depending on what demand warrants.
Another key point, Hopkins has pointed this that Bakken Energy will also be capturing 95 percent of the carbon emissions associated with its hydrogen production. That will make its hydrogen comparable to so-called “green” hydrogen, which refers to hydrogen produced by excess renewable power.
“Everybody is moving toward decarbonization,” Hopkins said. “It’s just happening, whether you like it or not. Companies again, whether they like it or not, it’s what their investors want, it’s what their shareholders want.”