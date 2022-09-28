Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

North Dakota hydrogen hub invited to phase 2 of DOE innovative energy loan program

  • Comments
Hydrogen project in North Dakota

Conversion of the Synfuels Plantnear Beulah is expected to begin in the first half of 2024 with a peak workforce of 2,000 during the over three-year construction period.

Bakken Energy’s proposed hydrogen hub has received an invitation from the U.S. Department Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office to proceed with a part two of an application under the Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Guarantee Program.

The advancement is seen by company officials as an important milestone in the company’s process in applying for DOE financing for $1.7 billion of the $2.35 billion clean hydrogen project.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred