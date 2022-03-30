Hydrogen hubs were among the top items on a list of “moonshots” the Biden administration’s Department of Energy identified during its early days. Now that department has $9.5 billion in funding for that moonshot, and it has already blown the starting whistle for the competition to win that money.
North Dakota’s Bakken Energy is among entities that have entered that race. The company announced a joint venture with Mitsubishi Power Americas last year to stand up one of North America’s largest lowest cost hydrogen hubs at the former Dakota Gasification plant in Beulah.
“The Department of Energy is right now in the process of working out the rules for how do you actually apply for and receive a grant,” Bakken Energy CEO Mike Hopkins told the Williston Herald. “They’ve invited interested parties, people who are interested in being one of these hubs, to submit information. It’s all preliminary, and we’ve done that.”
Hopkins expects this will be a tight competition, with perhaps hundreds of hopefuls, but believes North Dakota’s hub has several big advantages.
Among these, North Dakota’s Great Plains hub will have a naturally low cost structure. The former Dakota Gasification Plant already had a lot of the equipment the hydrogen hub will need, for one. But the hub will also have an abundant source of low-cost natural gas from the MHA Nation.
Size also matters, Hopkins believes, and the Beulah plant will ultimately be among the largest, if not the largest, of the hydrogen hubs announced so far for North America.
And, of course, there is location, location, location.
“Some people think that being out in North Dakota is sort of remote, you’re not near things,” Hopkins acknonwledged. “We look at it differently. We look at our location, which s pretty much in the middle of the upper Midwest. That’s a great location given what we’re going to do with our hydrogen.”
Based on market demand, Hopkins said the company is planning to make low-cost, low-carbon ammonia and fertilizer, as well as fuel for long haul trucking. That fuel can be shipped in cryogenic trucks or it can be shipped in a hydrogen pipeline, depending on what demand warrants.
“We have pretty much everybody in the industry, certainly the major truck stop companies in discussions with us now, because they want and they need hydrogen supply in the Upper Midwest,” Hopkins said. “Which is a major route for long haul trucks.”
Another advantage for the Great Plains Hydrogen Hub is the partnership with MHA Nation, which has agreed to supply gas for the hydrogen hub. That will reduce flaring on the reservation, and a key criteria for the Department of Energy, when it comes to federal funding, is providing benefit to historically disadvantaged communities.
“I think some people underestimate just what a priority that is,” Hopkins said. “It’s extremely important when it comes to deciding who gets what funds that every effort is made to figure out a way to provide benefits from your project to these historically disadvantaged communities. And although it is a very important criteria, I think the reality is very few, if any of the other hydrogen hub proponents has been able to provide any meaningful benefit to historically disadvantaged communities.”
Fixing the flaring issue on Fort Berthold will be a top priority for Bakken Energy, Hopkins added, regardless of whether the Great Plains regional hub wins a grant.
“We don’t just want to be going out there and getting gas,” he said. “We want to be doing good, and there’s an opportunity in this case to do tremendous good.”
There have been questions about the feasibility of hydrogen, as well as questions about whether the plant is in competition with coal.
First and foremost, Hopkins said, the hydrogen hub in Beulah will begin its life by saving all 500 of the jobs at the plant. Those used to be based on coal, but Basin Electric’s Paul Sukut told the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority when it was considering its first round of grant applicants that the future for those jobs was dire without the hydrogen hub.
As for feasibility, Hopkins points out that 10 million tons of hydrogen are already being produced and used in the United States every year. The technology and know-how already exist for moving and safely transporting that hydrogen. It’s mostly just a matter at this point of building out the infrastructure to do more of the same.
One thing the Beulah plant brings to the hydrogen table that is not the same, however, is the ability to capture 95 percent of the associated carbon emissions. That will make North Dakota hydrogen comparable to so-called green hydrogen, which refers to hydrogen produced by excess renewable sources of power.
“Everybody is moving toward decarbonization,” Hopkins said. “It’s just happening, whether you like it or not. Companies again, whether they like it or not, it’s what their investors want, it’s what their shareholders want.”
Hopkins is excited about the future for North Dakota’s hydrogen hub, but he doesn’t buy into hype that hydrogen will be used to fuel everything in the future. He believes it will likely remain focused on energy-intense industries. At least, that is what Hopkins is hearing in discussions with industry representatives as he works to chart the future of North Dakota’s first hydrogen hub.
That said, however, Hopkins is also aware of studies in the UK that have shown natural gas blends that have up to 20 percent hydrogen in them do not hurt natural gas pipelines and cause no new problems for end users.
“You figure out what percentage is safe, and whatever you put in is the amount by which you have reduced the carbon footprint of the whole natural gas system,” Hopkins said. “For a gas utility that is trying to keep its business going and is under pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, one clear way that everyone agrees reduces the carbon footprint is to just substitute some of the natural gas for clean hydrogen.”