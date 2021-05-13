If North Dakota plays its geological cards right it could become not just a carbon neutral state by 2030, but could even one day be net carbon negative.
North Dakota has space for 250 billion tons of carbon dioxide — nearly 50 times the annual, national output for the greenhouse gas, according to recent estimates by the Energy and Environmental Research Center. That’s a unique opportunity, Gov. Doug Burgum told attendees at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, and underpins a new challenge he is issuing for the state to reach net carbon neutral by 2030.
In a room filled with hundreds of people working in the oil and gas sector, including executives and company leaders, Burgum’s comments did raise a few eyebrows.
Ron Ness, director of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said he would have to dig in a little deeper on the governor’s statements, but added it is important for the state’s oil and gas industry to remain competitive.
“I’m a firm believer in whatever we can do to make a (North Dakota) barrel one bit cleaner than a barrel from Libya or even the Permian is that much better,” he told the Williston Herald.
Monte Besler, a consultant for the oil land gas industry, better known perhaps as the Fracin8tr, also seemed uncertain.
"A lofty goal in my mind," he told the Williston Herald. "It is heavily dependent on outside efforts to succeed, like importing carbon dioxide for disposal or EOR. I believe it would be difficult, and hard on our state economy, if it relied heavily on instate reductions alone."
Others, meanwhile, said they saw the comments as the beginning of a serious discussion about how the state can position all of its energy resources to the best advantage in an investment world that is rapidly moving under an Environmental Social Governance umbrella.
“There’s over $45 trillion of capital now tied to ESG scores,” Burgum said during his remarks. “But this challenge also represents a great North Dakota opportunity, and we’re ready to join you in leading the world in an ESG-influenced environment.”
Burgum said he is already having conversations with ethanol plants that hope to export their CO2 to the North Dakota, and the governor thinks that trend is likely to continue as ESG takes hold of not just investments into the energy sector, but capitol investments in other sectors as well.
Burgum’s statements were also echoed immediately after by American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers. API not long ago released a climate action framework that includes carbon pricing. It was offered as a kind of "middle road" to a Democratic administration that includes factions who want to stop all fossil fuel use altogether.
"Today, our industries investments and actions are almost always judged and considered through the prism of climate change," Sommers said. "We see this as a challenge and the opportunity of our time. By promoting industry-led initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and advocating for common sense policies to improve environmental protections, we can position the oil and natural gas industry to deliver both energy, energy security, and of course, its climate solutions."
Both Sommers and Burgum cited energy projections that tend to underscore the idea that oil and gas will have a strong future well beyond 2030 out of necessity, regardless of what environmental groups might say to the contrary.
“According to the International Energy Agency, oil and natural gas will account for nearly one-half the global energy mix in 2040,” Sommers said. “And that’s even if every country in the world meets its Paris climate commitments.”
Burgum, meanwhile, pointed to International Energy Agency stats that show 616 million people will still lack access to electricity in 2030.
“Today, that number is about 880 million people, who got up around the world today, and have no electricity in their homes for lights, for food, or for heating,” Burgum said. “But American innovations, American ingenuity, American technology, we can not only solve the environmental issues here, but we can export technology around CCUS that is going to help solve this problem.”
Burgum sees several opportunities around the carbon dioxide space. But perhaps the biggest is one already being researched for several years now by the Environmental and Energy Research Center — use of carbon dioxide for enhanced oil and gas recovery from Bakken shale.
In Canada, where similar research is being conducted, it takes up to four tons of carbon dioxide for every one barrel of oil that’s produced, Burgum said, making that barrel net negative. And EERC has meanwhile been working with Denbury Resources to verify that most of the carbon dioxide used in this way indeed stays underground.
That data has so far been promising, and, if it all holds up, it could mean many more barrels oil produced in North Dakota are net carbon-negative.
“These are ambitious goals,” Burgum acknowledged. “But I’m a believer in innovations. And I know that innovation — I’ve seen it for three and a half decades — innovation always wins over regulations. We’ve seen this industry exceed expectations time and time again. This may seem like a moonshot, but it’s actually not. This is actually completely doable, even with the technologies that we know that are available today.”
The transition, however, won’t be as simple as environmental groups might wish, Burgum said.
“It’s absolutely naive to think that we can solve this problem by cutting capital off from the industries that are producing the world’s energy,” he said. “We need to drive capital toward this industry, so that we can raise the volume of research and development going on.”
Such investments, however, are not solely the responsibility of the state's oil and gas sector, for all that the challenge was issued during the state's premier oil and gas conference.
“If our state is going to get 50 percent of its revenues from this industry, we need to invest more back into partnering with industry on research to help solve these problems,” Burgum said, “which will help us change the world.”