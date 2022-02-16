Workforce was central to Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of the State on Wednesday.
North Dakota has more than 30,000 job openings, and that has proven to be a challenge to not just its oil and gas sector, but other sectors as well. It’s tough for businesses to fully explore diversification when labor is so tight.
Burgum said he wants to see focus on resources that will support strong families and communities, including better flexibility and workforce mobility.
The governor also highlighted $250 million in workforce investment for Career and Technical Education. Watford City, Dickinson and Minot have already been awarded $20 million for career centers from that, and a review committee is meeting this week to allocate another $68 million. A $40 million s lice of that, meanwhile, will go toward the state’s first polytechnic center at Bismarck State College.
“Millions more will be directed to regional workforce ideas and solutions,” Burgum said. “And nearly $20 million will be used to make progression reliable affordable child care.”
Burgum also wants to see the state expand its automation tax credit to “change unwanted jobs into automated processes and resell team members for dependable long-term careers.”
So far 107 businesses have benefitted from that tax credit.
“The state must double down on this tax credit and make it the most ambitious and expansive workforce tool yet,” he said.
Child care needs are another important piece of the workforce puzzle. The North Dakota Department of Human Services recently announced increased household income limits for child care assistance, to extend benefits to more working families.
Other initiatives are planned, including one that will allow child care providers to offer more money to child care workers and another that will help North Dakota employers offer child care benefits to their employees.
North Dakota’s labor crunch comes amidst recent announcements for billions in value-added opportunities for the state, but finding a labor poll for all the additional jobs those will create will be a challenge.
Among these opportunities is a $2.8 billion gas to liquids plant in Trenton, as ell as a $350 million soybean crush plant in Spiritwood, a $350 million wet corn. Mill in Grand Forks, a hydrogen hub near Beulah, a $1.9 billion data center near Williston, a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline and storage project.
North Dakota Department of Commerce is engaged in more than $30 billion worth of projects since the governor announced a challenge to reach net carbon neutral by 2030.
“It’s time for us to keep our foot on the accelerator, to not only take advantage of our carbon storage potential but use it to enhance our oil production by more than 8 billion barrels, to use it to grow food year-round in greenhouses and as a feedstock for manufacturing,” Burgum said. “We are positioned to lead the world in developing new carbon markets. It’s time we take the lead and usher in a new phase of economic development in North Dakota.”