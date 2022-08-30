Quantcast
North Dakota gets $25 million in REGROW money to plug, reclaim more abandoned wells

plugging orphaned and abandoned wells

A rainbow forms over a recently plugged and abandoned well in Montana. 

 Provided by the Well Done Foundation

North Dakota’s slice of the REGROW Act pie will be $25 million for plugging and remediating more of its abandoned oil and gas wells.

The funding came about through Sen. Kevin Cramer’s REGROW Act, which was modeled after North Dakota’s Bakken Restart program. During the pandemic, North Dakota used $66 million of its CARES Act money to keep the state’s oil and gas workers employed, while at the same time reclaiming a large number of abandoned and orphaned wells.

