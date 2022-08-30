North Dakota gets $25 million in REGROW money to plug, reclaim more abandoned wells

North Dakota’s slice of the REGROW Act pie will be $25 million for plugging and remediating more of its abandoned oil and gas wells.
The funding came about through Sen. Kevin Cramer’s REGROW Act, which was modeled after North Dakota’s Bakken Restart program. During the pandemic, North Dakota used $66 million of its CARES Act money to keep the state’s oil and gas workers employed, while at the same time reclaiming a large number of abandoned and orphaned wells.
The concept proved popular beyond state boundaries, and even across party lines, with its dual purpose of keeping oil and gas workers going while simultaneously solving an environmental problem, which allowed REGROW to find a spot in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
“North Dakota was proactive in dealing with orphaned wells remediation and now, through the bipartisan infrastructure law, more dollars are coming to our state to enhance the program,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said. “The REGROW Act provides oilfield job opportunities, cleans up environmental hazards, and brings land back into productive use. While this funding should have been distributed over three months ago I’m pleased to see it happen and will continue to work with Interior and states to ensure our Congressional intent is met.”
Overall, the REGROW act sets aside $4.7 billion for a nationwide Bakken Restart. In this first round of funding, an initial $560 million has been awarded to 24 states to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells.
The money is expected to create or retain tens of thousands of oil and gas sector jobs, as well as help the nation get rid of abandoned oil and gas wells, many of which no longer have a responsible party.
Abandoned wells are an enormous issue in the United States. While today, many states require energy companies to have bonds for cleanup and reclamation of wells, this was not the case before the 1950s. The EPA estimates there are 3.2 million abandoned wells in the nation, most dating back to that period of time. State regulators, meanwhile, have reported at least 56,000 orphaned wells, and up to 745,943 undocumented orphaned wells.
Some experts have estimated there are enough abandoned oil wells to keep oil and gas workers going for at least two decades.
Abandoned or orphaned wells can release significant amounts of greenhouse gasses, including methane, which is more intense than carbon dioxide when it comes to global warming. Each plugged well reduces those emissions by a good 2,500 metric tons per year, according to an estimate from Well Done Founder Curtis Shuck, whose nonprofit has been plugging abandoned wells in Montana and other states across the nation.
REGROW attracted a broad base of support, including the governors of 12 states who urged Congress to move the legislation forward quickly. These Staes included New Mexico, Oklahoma, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West. Virginia, and Wyoming, who together represent 82 percent of onshore oil and gas production and 66 percent of documented orphan wells.
REGROW uses essentially the same process as North Dakota’s Bakken Restart, which was orchestrated by North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms.
Helms estimates North Dakota’s Bakken Restart supported more than 3,300 jobs at the time, while reclaiming 316 wells.
North Dakota still had around 92 wells it wanted to reclaim in early January, according to North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, who said the state would be among those pursuing funding from the REGROW Act.
“We’re just so grateful for these great North Dakota people who took this bull by the horns when we rolled this CARES Act protect out and got all the MSAs got all the subcontractors, got all the people on the payroll and made this thing work in a very short timeframe,” Helms said at the time. “It just really shows the North Dakota pride and the work ethic and the caring that our local employers have for their employees.”