North Dakota is gearing up to fight for its oil and gas industry, which faces significant headwinds at the federal level.
Those headwinds are readily apparent in recent decisions that range from killing Keystone XL’s border crossing permit to ordering more environmental study for Dakota Access. More recently, the Biden administration announced a suspension of oil and gas leasing on federal lands, for policy review — one that will seek to align the federal government with the Democratic partys' climate change agenda.
“Our administration is making North Dakota’s case known to the powers that be in Washington,” Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said in a media conference Tuesday, March 16 to unveil two studies to help the state make that case. “That’s is why it’s so important to educate both the public and policy makers on the tremendous impact the oil and gas industry has on North Dakota’s economy, on our workforce and our communities.”
One study was prepared by NDSU’s Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics and the other is by Brent Bogar, formerly with Jadestone Consulting and now a senior consultant for AE2S.
“This is a very critical time for the industry, and, in turn, for our state’s overall economic health,” Sanford said. “As the forces of COVID that drove oil prices into negative territory begin to wane, life is finally beginning to return to normal, and oil prices rebound. And there are new forces, at the same time, working against the oil and gas industry.”
Seventeen counties in North Dakota are producing oil and gas. That's a fraction of the state's total, 53 counties, but the industry focused there is a statewide economic powerhouse, driving $40 billion in gross business volume for 2019 alone, as well as generating $3.8 billion in tax revenues from the gross production and extraction taxes, which are distributed statewide through various funding formulas or "buckets."
Even during the pandemic, which crushed oil demand worldwide amid an international price war and caused the loss of thousands of energy jobs in the state, NDSU researchers Dean Bangsund and Nancy Hodur still found "out-sized" economic impact from the industry. And, despite the pandemic, the industry still generated just over $2 billion in tax revenues from gross production and extraction taxes. That was a drop from 2019 of almost $500 million — but still exceeded annual funds generated in the 2015-17 downturn.
It suggests North Dakota's oil and gas industry is maturing, and offering a larger number of more stable jobs, Bangsund said. Where drilling used to account for the bulk of oil and gas jobs, there are now more jobs in things like transportation and processing.
The industry has also gotten better, both technologically and logistically.
“What we've learned over the last decade is that the North Dakota oil and natural gas industry is incredibly resilient,” he added. “Regardless of market conditions, it continues to be a major force in our state's economy.”
Tax revenues from 2008 to 2020, meanwhile, totaled around $22 billion, according to a study prepared by Bogar for both the Western Dakota Energy Association and the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
“Every county in North Dakota continues to receive revenue derived from the state’s oil and natural gas production and extraction taxes,” Bogar said. “From the $8 billion Legacy Fund to K-12 education and infrastructure funding, the industry’s impact will be felt across North Dakota for generations to come.”
The expenditures ranged from $1.5 billion for education to $1.2 billion for water projects, among many others, Bogar said. In all, tax revenues supported $8.2 billion in spending for infrastructure in local communities, as well as $440 million for statewide property tax relief for the study period.
Cass County received the most funding from the various oil and gas tax distributions, according to Bogar’s analysis. That's a key finding, Sanford said.
“(The oil and natural gas industry) truly has statewide impact,” he said. “It should be considered as a statewide industry in our policy making and our budgeting decisions.”