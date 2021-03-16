$1.2 billion for water and flood control projects

$8.2 billion for local communities and infrastructure

$3.8 billion in state, local tax revenues generated in 2019, an increase of $940 million over 2017.

All economic sectors and every state has benefitted from oil and natural gas production in the state, according to figures prepared by Brent Bogar, with Jadestone Consulting.

BY THE NUMBERS

Oil and gas economic impact

North Dakota oil and gas is an economic powerhouse. Here’s a look at the numbers, from a study by NDSU’s Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics.

23,900 direct jobs in 2019, along with 35,700 secondary jobs, totaling 59,100.

16.8 percent share of total private employment

23.2 percent share of total wages and salaries

$40.2 billion gross business volume in 2019, up $7.5 billion from 2017, and a 26 percent share of the state’s gross product.

952 percent growth in economic impacts since 2005

Industry Spending

$3.84 billion on exploration and completions, plus $1.89 billion in secondary spending impact

$27.43 billion on extraction and production, with $2.89 billion in secondary spending impact

$2.894 billion on processing and transportation, with $598 million in secondary spending impact

$411.2 million on infrastructure investments, with $249.3 million secondary spending impacts