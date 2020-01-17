North Dakota’s oil and gas industry captured more gas in November, despite continued record production of natural gas.
November figures show crude oil production dropped slightly from October to November, falling 2,532 barrels per day to 1.52 million per day for the month.
Gas production, however rose 2 percent, going from 2.5 billion cubic feet per day in October to 3.1 billion cubic feet in November, a new record.
The trend reflects contraction of rigs into the Bakken’s core, where the gas to oil ratio is higher.
Helms attributed the increased capture rate to new gas plants coming online. In all, six new plants are either coming online soon or already in operation. Helms expects industry will meet or exceed the state’s 88 percent gas capture target soon, probably by December.
“A key piece that went in during December was Elk Creek,” Helms said. “We had four new gas plants start up in the third quarter of 2019, but they were all running below capacity, because NGLs were committed to Elk Creek. They couldn’t operate at full capacity until that came online.”
Elk Creek is owned and operated by ONEOK as a y-grades pipeline, to take NGLs to Kansas. From there, the products can be separated at an existing ONEOK facility, or sent on to markets in the Gulf Coast.
Still to come are the Demicks Lake Gas Plant, expansion of the Hess’ Tioga Gas Plant, and the recently announced Outrigger plant. The latter will begin with XTO production, which will help the Exxon Mobile subsidiary to develop the stalled Hofflund and Grinnell units.
“They have some fantastic resources on the north side of the river,” Helms said. “But no place to go with it until that plant is built.”
Trapped gas north of the Missouri River has been stymying oil and gas production, and contributing to flaring issues.
“We don’t have all the connections we need to get across Lake Sakakawea,” Helms said. “So we have a bigger problem north than south of the lake.”
Once all three plants are online, Helms anticipates reaching 91 percent capture statewide.
Rigs, meanwhile, continue to hover at a steady 55 to 56.
And steady is also what Helms anticipates for production in the coming months.
“It looks like the world is going to be slightly over-supplied with crude through the end of the year,” Helms said. “There will be capacity to meet the entirety of world demand with plenty of surplus.”
That was evident in recent world events, Helms said.
“Oil prices spiked and came down two days later,” he said. “There’s plenty of oil and there doesn’t seem to be anything on the horizon of significance to increase oil prices in 2020 or 2021.”
China is poised to become a large importer of energy, Helms acknowledged. But that is at least a year, maybe two out.
“There doesn’t seem to be much out there to cause negative impacts either,” Helms said. “It’s just steady.”
Drops in permitting and well counts are primarily seasonal, Helms said, but the drop in rig counts is probably related to the low-price environment for oil. The state has dropped by about 10 rigs over the year, and is now hovering in the mid-50s.
“Lower oil prices mid year dried up capital markets,” Helms said. “And venture capital investors, the stock market investors, have pulled away from the exploration and production industry.”
Companies have to operate off cash flow now. That is only going to support about 50 rigs, Helms said.
Meanwhile, increased development in the Appalachian Basin is keeping natural gas prices low, and that’s disincentivizing for gas infrastructure in general.
Northern Border prices were $2 for every 1,000 cubic feet.
“Ohio and Pennsylvania activity has slowed, but it continues to be pretty robust, and we don’t yet have liquified natural gas exports of any kind of substantial volume coming off the east coast.”
Helms anticipates that once a planned ethane cracker comes online in Pennsylvania and planned east coast export terminals are completed, the oversupply of natural gas will be alleviated.
“They have the ability to produce natural gas at significantly lower values than we can here,” Helms said. “So they continue to over supply the natural gas market substantially.”
In the meantime, Helms said the state will continue to rely on regulations to help incentivize gas capture.
“What gas capture does is ties natural gas processing to oil production, and that is something that is very profitable at these prices,” Helms said. “That is really the effectiveness of gas capture, is to tie natural gas production into oil production, because natural gas production is not profitable at this time.”