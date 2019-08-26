An email filter is being blamed for blocking a majority of 19,000 emails that were sent to the Public Service Commission to press for a public hearing on the expansion of the Dakota Access to from 570,000 to 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day.
Members of the Lakota People’s Law Project had touted the number in media releases while pushing for a public hearing on the expansion.
Stacy Eberl, with the Public Service Commission, said the emails, which had been sent through the online platform called EveryAction, turned out to have been blocked by an email filter. They were never seen by commissioners before they decided to set a public hearing for the pipeline’s expansion at 9 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Emmons County Courthouse Auditorium, 100 Fourth St. NW in Linton.
Eberl said the Commission did see 391 comments filed through its public input system, of which 294 came from Standing Rock Sioux Tribe members, and 55 from the Sierra Club. The rest weren’t identified as coming from any specific group.
There was also a formal request for a hearing that was filed by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has asked for status as an intervenor. By filing as an intervenor, Standing Rock will be able to participate fully in pre-hearing filings and other actions.
Standing Rock has said previously that it is opposed to the operation of the pipeline in general, and that they are against its expansion. The tribe is still fighting a legal battle against the pipeline.
Jesse Phelps, with the Lakota Law Project, said the EveryAction platform keeps a record of each comment that’s submitted through it. By Aug. 9, it had logged 18,348 comments, with the rest coming between the deadline the state had set for public comments on the matter, and the announcement that there would indeed be a public hearing for the pipeline.
Eberl said the Public Service Commission is working on a way to get to all the files that were blocked, so that all the emails can be recorded in their system. They are also talking to the Information Technology Department to see what can be done in the future to be ready in case large groups of emails are being sent in to the Public Service Commission’s email address.
“The Commission takes transparency very seriously,” Eberl said. “We were not aware of the emails until being contacted by the Lakota People’s Law Project. We appreciate them reaching out to us and working with us to ensure the files are recorded into our public input for this case.”