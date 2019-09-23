The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality will be coming, at Williams County’s request, to hold an informational meeting about disposal of Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material in special waste landfills.
The general information session will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Williams County Commission Room, the lower level of the Williams County Administration Building, located at 206 E Broadway.
Diana Trussell, who is the solid waste program manager for the Division of Waste Management, will be among those present for the informational session, to provide background information about TENROM, as well as the rules and regulations for special waste landfills. There will be some time for questions.
“We encourage anyone with questions to come and get their questions answered,” Trussell said.
Williams County Commissioners will be attending the informational session as observers.
Kameron Hymer, Director of Development Services, requested the meeting after learning that DEQ officials would be in town for a TrainND program on Thursday.
“Secure Energy has an application coming up and we have heard of other landfills that may,” he said. “We have had questions from the public about it, so we thought it would be a benefit to the public to do a public information session with regards to that.”
Even though the Secure Energy permits helped prompt the request for the special information session, it is not specific to that application, Hymer added. As such, it is not a means of adding a public comment to the official record for any particular permit application.
“My hope with this is that general questions about TENORM can be answered,” Hymer said.
The state held a public hearing in August to gather public comments about Secure Energy’s application for permits to handle TENORM. A public comment period for the application closed on Sept. 9.
State officials have said previously that they will review all the public comments and provide responses to each question that was entered into the public record as part of their process.
To accept TENORM, Secure Energy will need two state permits, one for solid waste and one for radioactive materials.
It will also need a conditional use permit from Williams County. There is a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Board at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Williams County Commission room to consider revisions to the company’s conditional use permit. Members of the public will be able to comment on the requested revision at that time.