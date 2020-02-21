Testimony from the general public was not the only topic of discussion during the interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee's work in Watford City Wednesday and Thursday.
Democrats also released their ideas for spending the rainy-day fund’s earnings during the meeting, and Republicans talked about logistics of using the fund, and ways to ensure the fund grows enough to replace oil and gas tax revenues once production begins to significantly decline.
Democrats, in their proposal, proposed seven funding buckets using 4 percent of the Legacy Fund earnings, and returning the remaining 1 percent or better to the fund's principal.
Like Republicans, Democrats' wish list was topped by highways and transportation. They would propose using 25 percent of the Legacy Fund earnings for that purpose, and would distribute it to state, county, city, township, and public transportation providers using the same process already in place for funds deposited into the Highway Tax Distribution Fund.
Others funding buckets on their list:
• Research and Innovation Fund to support postsecondary research to either improve quality of life for North Dakotans or diversify the state’s economy. Collaborative curriculum development and delivery among the state’s higher learning institutions would also qualify, to support growth in established and new industries. This bucket would get 15 percent of the funding.
• Human Services and Public Health Stabilization Fund would also get 15 percent of the earnings, but it would have a maximum balance of 15 percent of General Fund appropriations. Any additional deposits beyond that would go instead to Legacy Fund principal to help grow the fund. The investment earnings from this bucket of funding would be designated for use in “success financing” programs that improve outcomes, increase efficiencies and reduce general fund costs for health and human service programs.
• Workforce Development and lifelong education would get 10 percent, with funds designated to support statewide infrastructure for North Dakota’s workforce, including child care support, early childhood education, after-school programs, a paid family-leave program, skills development and retraining programs. Certificate and degree programs would also be developed for high-demand, hard-to-fill occupations, and support would be available for interagency programs to increase retention and completion of high school diploma, certificate programs, and post-secondary degrees.
• Regional economic development infrastructure would be a 15 percent bucket, with an initial focus on ensuring development of broadband internet delivery in every community of the state through grants and loans. The fund would also include support for development of infrastructure to deliver energy to communities for economic and community development, and local and regional tourism infrastructure grants and loans.
• Arts and cultural endowment fund would get 10 percent, to expand and continue the North Dakota Council on the Arts’ cultural endowment fund. This fund would have a maximum balance of $200 million. After that, any additional deposits designated for the fund would be transferred to Legacy Fund principal. Earnings from the Arts and Endowment Culture Fund would be designated to supporting delivery of arts programming and cultural education and exploration throughout the state.
• School lunches throughout the state, using 10 percent of the Legacy Fund earnings. The priority would be for those qualifying for free and reduced lunch programs, but it could also be used to reimburse school districts for unpaid student lunch debt.
Republicans, meanwhile, outlined nuts and bolts policy guidance for the earnings fund.
Chief among these, is not spending any of the Legacy Fund’s principal, unless there is a catastrophic event.
Other guidelines include:
• Spend no earnings until they are banked
• Postpone additional spending until the next biennium to reduce risk and mitigate volatility in the budgeting process
• Avoid permanent commitments of Legacy Fund earnings, so as to keep the fund flexible, and avoid impeding the fund’s growth
• Beneficiaries must have some sort of financial commitment as well
• Base spending on long-term, strategic planning, rather than short-term demands
Republicans also discussed using a rolling, five-year average to estimate Legacy Fund earnings, and set up any designated funding buckets using percentages, so that the legislature won't be on the hook for a specific amount if market prices decline.