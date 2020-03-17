The state’s top oil and gas regulator does not expect the current Russia-OPEC price war to take North Dakota production below 1 million barrels per day in the next four to five years.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms made the prediction during his monthly oil report on Tuesday, March 17. The report covered January production numbers, which Helms said were just beginning to show some of the impact from the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus, which has prompted widespread travel restrictions, factory suspensions and other measures that will also curtail demand for oil and gas.
North Dakota’s January production numbers posted a 3 percent decline in crude oil to 1.43 million barrels per day from 1.48 million barrels per day and a 1.5 percent decline in gas production to 93.4 million MCF per day, down from 94.9 million MCF per day.
The gas capture percentage rose to 85 percent, but was down overall, dropping from 79.28 million MCF per day to 78.98 million MCF per day.
This is the third month in a row that North Dakota reported a production drop, but all three are well before the OPEC-Russia price war, Helms pointed out. The state’s numbers do not yet reflect the disintegration of a three-year agreement between OPEC and Russia to control production and keep prices hovering in a range more favorable to the industry.
Russia rejected production cuts of 1.5 million barrels of oil per day on March 6, prompting Saudi Arabia to announce it was not only cutting crude oil prices to Asia and Europe but ramping up its production by 2 million barrels per day. Russia then also announced a production hike of 500,000 barrels of oil per day.
The abrupt “Rexit” sent crude oil prices spiraling to a new floor the following Monday. Crude oil prices fell so low so fast, it triggered drops in other stock prices and triggered a circuit breaker that temporarily halted trading on Wall Street. WTI is below $30 a barrel and North Dakota sweet, meanwhile, is around $20 a barrel. That leaves the only economic areas in the Bakken in the core of the core.
“We are looking at a situation very much like what we saw in early 2015,” Helms said. “At that time, we went into that with 185 drilling rigs and dropped to 27. We are going into this one with 56, and we are looking at similar numbers at the bottom of the cycle.”
Helms said recent announcements by companies slashing capex anywhere from 30 to 60 percent reflect the drop in free cash flow caused by crashing crude oil prices.
“We talked in February about the fact that all of our companies are being forced by investors to operate within free cash flow,” Helms said. “That free cash flow has been slashed 50 to 60 percent (by the drop in crude oil prices), so it’s completely logical that capital expenditures have to go the same direction in roughly the same amount.”
Helms said he expects to see these trends continue through at least the next three months, and expects the state will get to half or slightly below half of the 55 rig count the state was at when the price war began.
The dramatic price drop will have an impact on the state’s revenue forecasts, of course, and it will take time to assess the impact and work out new forecasts.
“There are so many variables right now,” Helms said. “To make any kind of reasonable, realistic forecast for the rest of the biennium, we should hold off for a month or six weeks, to let a bit of the dust settle.”
Helms will be talking to the NDIC next week about restarting waivers for inactive and uncompleted wells, to prevent ruining the enhanced oil recovery prospects for the state’s older wells.
“The commission needs to send the signal to the markets that it doesn’t make good business sense to force North Dakota Bakken crude oil into a market that is clearly priced well below break-evens and what long-term world demand says the market should be at,” Helms said.
How long the price war will last is anyone’s guess, Helms added.
“The 2008 price collapse was a couple of years, and the 2015 one was two, two and one half years,” Helms said. “The 2001 price collapse, which some people believe this is more like that one, that recovery was about a year.”
Helms said he ran many scenarios and doesn’t foresee the situation lasting long enough to drop North Dakota below 1 million barrels per day.
He believes Permian barrels are more at risk right now than Bakken barrels.
“The vast majority of our 3 million exports, about 1.5 million of that is from the Permian,” Helms said. “It’s the 3 million in U.S. exports that are going head to head with Saudi Arabia. Those will be the most vulnerable barrels, and those are Permian barrels. So relative wise, we have some competitive strengths.”
Even so, with cash flows falling 50 percent, Helms said that is bound to reduce activity in most shale plays, including the Bakken.
“What we have seen in the employment area is that all job offers are off the table,” Helms said. “Attempts to hire for oil and gas have been pulled back and companies are looking at their bottom line to see what they need to do.”
This affects drilling and completions activity more so than midstream or things like saltwater disposal.
Helms said he has implemented processes to monitor bankruptcy courts so that the Division of Oil and Gas can intervene to ensure judge don’t end up shifting assets to a new company while leaving the state with all the liabilities.
A new rule goes into effect April 1 that will require single well bonds for transfers of abandoned wells.
Helms said he also has $25 million in the Abandoned Well Site Restoration fund to help with a major bankruptcy and any liabilities that might create.