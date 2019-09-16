North Dakota crude, gas production continues to set new records, but flaring also continues

Flaring in North Dakota continues to exceed the state’s goals, but was still less than posted in last month’s oil and gas production report — despite the fact crude oil and natural gas production reached new heights.
The monthly oil production report released Monday, Sept. 16, shows a 1.2 percent increase in crude oil production to 1.442 million barrels per day in July from 1.425 million barrels per day in June.
Natural gas, meanwhile, increased 2.2 percent, from 2.885 million cubic feet per day in June to 2.948 million cubic feet per day in July. Both are new records.
The number of producing wells also hit a new high, from 15,752 in June to 15,943 in July.
Permits for future wells were 127 in June, spiked to 141 in July, and dropped back to 127 in August.
Crude prices, meanwhile, showed a similar pattern. North Dakota light sweet was $43.10 per barrel in June, spiked to $46.72 per barrel in July, and dropped to 44.58 per barrel in August.
Rigs showed the reverse trend. They were 63 in June, 57 in July and 62 in August. Monday, the state was showing 62 rigs in play.
Flaring from June to July dropped to 671,036 million cubic feet per day. That’s 22.7 percent of gas flared, or 77.3 percent captured. The state’s goal is to capture 88 percent.
Not including Fort Berthold — an area with particularly constrained capacity for gathering and processing natural gas — the capture rate was 81 percent.
Fort Berthold is running 14 rigs and has 2,212 active wells, with another 153 waiting on completion. There are 424 approved drilling permits.
Statewide, Drilled but Uncompleted wells, or DUCS, dropped 53 from the end of May to the end of June. The inactive well count went up by 122 to 1,675.
Transportation-wise, Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told the Williston Herald there was a slight reduction in crude by rail movements in July and an increase in pipeline transport through August.
However, the Brent Crude spread has been widening, he added, which tends to favor crude by rail to coastal refineries.
“Right now Brent is $6 higher than WTI,” Kringstad said. “That is right at that threshold where those barrels will be moving.”
The recent drone strike in Saudi Arabia could prompt additional transportation changes, Kringstad suggested.
“It’s difficult to say what is going to happen because of the events that happened over the weekend,” he said. “But, if there are areas with an appetite for more light sweet crude due to the absence of global sweet crude, we could see more shifts in transportation.”
There was a press conference in Saudi Arabia Monday morning, Kringstad noted, but he had not yet seen any direct details from it as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
However, he had noted an apparent stabilizing effect America’s oil was able to have on world markets.
“That is what you are seeing at the federal level,” Kringstad said. “(It’s showing) what assets the United States has to support these types of situations, these global shortages in supply.”