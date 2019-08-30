Sens. John Hoeven, Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong released a statement Friday, Aug. 30, regarding Sandia National Laboratories’ study that found Bakken crude has comparable physical, chemical and combustion characteristics as crude from the Permian Basin and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The trio said the study bolsters their efforts to overturn a Washington State law requiring crude oil unloaded in the state to meet a 9 psi Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP), which would effectively block the Pacific Northwest as a destination for Bakken crude oil.
“The Sandia study proves that Bakken crude is not more volatile than other crude oil produced in the United States and can be safely and efficiently transported using the same standards as other oils,” the statement read. “This study shows that the Washington State law has no basis for targeting Bakken crude.”
Current North Dakota regulations require companies to extract the most volatile gases from Bakken crude oil to guarantee the vapor pressure does not surpass 13.7 psi. North Dakota state officials established that threshold based on a national guideline for stable crude oil, which is 14.7 psi.