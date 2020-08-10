North Dakota wind now supports 5,000 jobs and $22 million in annual lease payments, as well as $12 million in annual tax revenue for state and local governments.
Wind companies, meanwhile, have invested $6.9 billion in capital financing for wind projects in the state — a figure that is set to grow, with more and more wind projects coming online in the state.
Of course, that kind of impact is bound to attract its own week, and three cities in North Dakota — Rugby, Finley and Oaks — are hopping on board this relatively new American Wind Week to promote the renewable resource.
They kicked off these activities with a virtual tour on Monday, Aug. 10, of an Apex Clean Energy wind turbine in Illinois, and will be hosting a virtual panel discussion of economic contributions from wind energy across North Dakota at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. Visit https://bit.ly/3kvKI4z to register for the virtual event.
The panel includes Kathy Neset of Neset Consulting as well as Dennis Lindahl, director of Economic Development for Tioga, among others.
Both Tioga and Spirit Lake, meanwhile, have contributed stories about what wind energy means for their communities for American Wind Week.
Director of Economic Development Dennis Lindahl said wind projects exactly fit something that Tioga is looking for — 21st century jobs with a focus on skilled trades. Particularly, jobs that include using advanced technology, and that can make use of a focus on STEM certification programs that the community has invested heavily in.
Tioga is the site of a couple of wind developments, one of which is coming online by the end of 2020.
The Spirit Lake Tribe, meanwhile, is working on a wind energy project that will supply almost two-thirds of the tribe’s energy needs.
Ryan Brown, project manager, said the tribe is not the only one shifting to alternative energy sources.
“Around the country, more and more tribes are beginning to take advantage of renewable energy projects as a way to power our communities into the future,” he wrote. “Wind energy and other forms of renewables can provide not only the energy independence and lower electricity costs that we’re seeing right here on Spirit Lake Reservation, but also new job opportunities for locals and even the possibility of additional revenue streams – all while continuing to preserve our land for the next generation.”