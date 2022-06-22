North Dakota has awarded $68.7 million in grants for 13 projects that aim to develop regional career and technical education facilities, but there’s been a delay in approval of the Career and Technical Education Boards grant plan by the U.S. Treasury Department.
The grants can’t move ahead without that approval. Meanwhile, inflation is boosting the costs of the proposed projects each day, which could change what the schools are able to deliver with their funding.
Sate CTE Director Wayde Sick has told members of the interim Education Funding Committee that the board will likely ask the legislature for an inflationary adjustment to support completion of the CTE centers.
The timeline had estimated that the 13 facilities would be operational by 2023, but the delays have pushed that timeline out to more like 2024.
Senate Banking Republicans want SEC records
Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee have requested records pertaining to the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rules, according to a media release from Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Cramer, along with Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania), and Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, have sent a letter to the SEC requesting that they provide all records pertaining to its 500-page proposal for climate disclosure rules, including emails and text messages between the agency and the White House, EPA, Financial Stability Oversight Council, and others, including individuals and entities that may be outside the Executive Branch.
“This sweeping, close to 500-page proposed rule is unnecessary and inappropriate, exceeds the SEC’s mission and expertise, will harm consumers, workers, and the entire U.S. economy at a time when energy prices are skyrocketing, and hijacks the democratic process in determining U.S. climate policy,” wrote the senators. “Furthermore, the SEC’s sweeping proposed climate disclosure rule will impose enormous costs on the entire U.S. economy if it goes into effect. Coupled with Biden administration policies that have been hostile to traditional energy, the SEC’s proposed rule will discourage capital investment in oil, natural gas, and other energy industries at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high and energy prices are skyrocketing. It will also force significant job losses within one sector of the economy when it is not the proper role of the SEC to be directing capital allocation.”
The letter includes a number of detailed questions including Has SEC:
Evaluated costs associated with the proposed rule, including on energy prices?
Made any effort to minimize First Amendment concerns associated with the proposed rule?
Coordinated with any other federal agencies on the polices in the proposed climate disclosure rule?
Cramer in April led his colleagues on the Senate Banking Committee in sending a letter that called for SEC Chairman Gary Gentler to withdraw the proposed climate disclosure rule, citing concern about the SEC’s lack of regulatory authority in the climate change space, as well as the not insignificant burden compliance with the rules will cause for publicly traded companies. The rule making is also likely to squelch capital for American producers at a time when energy prices for Americans are already skyrocketing, the letter also pointed out.
“Unfortunately, the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule is just the latest example of a financial regulator hijacking the democratic process by straying into a contentious public policy issue wholly unrelated to its mission and expertise. Addressing matters like global warming requires political decisions involving tradeoffs. In a democratic society, those tradeoffs must be made by elected representatives, who are accountable to the American people, not unelected financial regulators,” concluded the senators.
Kessel serving as interim director of the Department of Commerce
Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Shawn Kessel as interim Commerce Commissioner, after James Leiman announced his resignation from the role effective June 30.
Leiman said in a Facebook post that he’’d been offered the chance to pursue a dream job, implementing systems level peace building and development efforts to improve some of the world’s most violent and impoverished places.
“The long-term peace and security that we have come to expect in the United States to fulfill life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness should be enjoyed by all people,” Leiman said. “I hope to contribute to humanity’s well-being, one project and region at a time.”
Leiman was appointed as commerce commissioner in March 2021, after serving as the Department of Commerce’s director of Economic Development and Finance for three years.
“Over the last four years, James has made a tremendously positive impact on our state’s economy and business climate, bringing billions of dollars of projects into the pipeline for North Dakota,” Burgum said in a media release. “We are grateful that he will continue to help drive economic development in the Department of Commerce, and we wish him all the best as he transitions to his next endeavor.”
WDEA preparing updated oil tax distribution study
Western Dakota Energy Association will be giving its oil tax distribution study another update in 2022. The study was initially released in 2019, and updated in 2021.
The study maps how the state has distributed extraction and gross production tax collections dating back to 2008, highlighting how the oil and gas industry has benefited communities throughout the state.
Among areas that will be updated in the report is the state’s use of Legacy Fund earnings.
The 2021 update showed that North Dakota has collected about $22 billion in tax revenue since the Bakken oil boom began in 2008. The complete study is online at https://tinyurl.com/2p893jpf.
EPA awards $4 million to DEQ for water pollution
North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has been awarded an EPA grant totaling $4.067 million to address watershed pollution from non-point sources.
The projects include a variety of structural and non-structural best management practices (BMPs), watershed planning, monitoring, technology demonstration as well as education and outreach programs. The grant supports North Dakotas 2021 Nonpoint Source Management plan, as well as its list of Impaired Waters.
Trade groups snap back at Biden administration
Recent letters from President Joe Biden implying the oil and gas industry isn’t doing its part to help lower energy costs for consumers prompted a backlash from industry groups.
American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers AFPMPresident and CEO Chet Thompson sent a letter of their own to Biden on the topic.
“Our industry is dedicated to providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable fuels and other petroleum products for Americans and our global allies, as we have done for decades, including throughout the COVID pandemic when many of our companies experienced financial losses,” they wrote. “With a global energy crunch underway, much focus has been placed on crude oil supply and demand. Yet crude oil has no utilitarian value until it runs through a refinery and gets processed into fuels like wholesale gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Because of this, it’s not an overstatement to say that energy security requires a strong refining sector.”
The two industry trade group leaders said they appreciated the opportunity to talk with the administration os are data and analysis ab out what is happening in global energy markets, as well as to provide concrete, practical solutions for alleviating the price crunch. The entire letter is online at https://tinyurl.com/ynbbhstp.
Key points they shared with the administration during their meeting:
Refined product prices are determined on the global markets.
U.S. refineries are operating at or near maximum utilization.
About one-third of recent refining capacity loss is due to conversions to renewable fuel production.
U.S. refining is a long-cycle business.
Even if refiners could bring more refining capacity online despite these challenges, the result could be higher demand and higher costs for crude oil.
Current market conditions are complex and require a closer look.
U.S. refiners are, in fact, adding new U.S. refining capacity where it makes business sense.
Senators pan Biden’s proposed gas tax suspension
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer was among Senate republicans mocking Biden’s proposed suspension of the gas tax.
“When gas is $5 a gallon, the American people aren’t asking for 18 cents of relief, they want the Trump energy policies back! Suspending the gas tax is nothing more than a knee-jerk political stunt providing minimal relief while blowing a hole in our infrastructure funding. Lest we forget, President Obama called this idea a ‘gimmick.’ Asking Congress to suspend the 18-cent-per-gallon gas tax is a feckless motion to Americans paying $5 at the pump to drive to work and take their long-delayed vacations, Cramer said. “If the Biden Administration is serious about combating inflation and lowering gas prices, they need to take a complete 180 on their energy policies and pro-regulation agenda.”
Public comments, meetings & more
Dakota Gasification opportunity to comment on special waste landfill permits. Requests for reasonable accommodations can be sent to Jennifer Skjod 01-328-5226 or jskjod@nd.gov. Comments may be sent to waste@nd.gov through July 15. Online at https://tinyurl.com/4zkxdpuz.
Single-use land treatment site for petroleum-contaminated soil permits, comment period through July 29. Public hearing July 14 at 4201 Normandy Street Bismarck, North Dakota. Full details online at https://tinyurl.com/4zkxdpuz.
Webinar on infrastructure of Coal and power plant communities, 3 to 4 p.m. June 30. To register or for more details visit https://tinyurl.com/5kxxdeh.
Spotlight on Energy Report, produced annually by Bismarck State College, the report is an update on North Dakota’s all of the above energy sector, from wind and geothermal to petroleum and coal. It is online at https://tinyurl.com/2p86wcu6.