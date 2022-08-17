Quantcast
North Dakota Bakken production grew in June, but workforce, gas takeaway continue to put a damper on things

Helms talks about June production numbers during monthly Directors Cut

North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms talks about June production numbers.

North Dakota posted production gains in June and almost hit the 1.1 million barrel per day mark, but its full potential continues to be held back by workforce and gas takeaway issues, its top oil and gas regulator said.

The state posted a 3.6 percent increase in crude oil production for the month of June to 1,096,151 barrels/day, North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms said. Gas production, meanwhile, was up 9.7 percent, jumping from 2.789 billion cubic feet per day to 3,061 billion cubic feet per day.

