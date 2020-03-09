Oil and gas prices plunged more than 30 percent Monday, following a spat between OPEC and Russia that led Saudi Arabia to announce it’s cutting its forward to China crude oil price by $6 to $7 per barrel and ramping up its crude oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
The sell-off was the biggest one-day drop since 1991 and the Gulf War. It drove stocks so low so fast, it triggered a circuit-breaker, shutting Wall Street down temporarily. The circuit breaker worked as intended, but the Dow and Nasdaq were still down 6 to 7 percent, and the Dow Jones average shed 2,000 points in early trading Monday.
Saudi Arabia’s decision to pump 2 million more gallons of oil will send a huge bubble of new oil production into an over-supplied market that was already facing declining demand amid travel restrictions and factory suspensions to curtail the spread of corona virus.
The Bakken has already withstood one round of global oil price chicken in 2015. However, things are different this time. While the Bakken is a stronger play in many ways, it still faces capital constraints from a twice-shy Wall Street. Companies no longer have ready access to capital, and must operate on free cash flow.
That task gets a lot more difficult at $30, and perhaps even $20, oil.
On top of that, many North American oil and gas companies are also debt-laden. Collectively, an $86 billion debt wall is looming in four years, according to Moody’s. These companies earnestly need free cash flow to reduce debt.
It also doesn’t help that the U.S. dollar is strong right now, psychologically speaking, Bakken Fracn8tr Monte Besler told the Williston Herald.
“The strong U.S. dollar means fewer dollars are required to purchase a barrel of crude oil, creating the appearance of an even lower market value,” he said.
The Bakken is still one of the best shale plays in North America when it comes to investing capex dollars, North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness told the Williston Herald. But the situation is serious, he added.
“We were down 25 percent from the first of the year on crude oil price before all this,” he said. “Now we’ve lost another 25 percent over a day or two. We gotta hope this blip is very short-lived.”
How long the downturn will last is literally a multimillion question. It’s a market share war, though. Which means economic logic could be out the window.
At least for a while.
“Russia is in it to win it right now,” Enverus analyst Sarp Ozkan told the Williston Herald. “That has left Saudi Arabia no choice but to battle it out themselves as well.”
While Saudi Arabia and Russia both have internal budget commitments for every barrel of oil, each country also has a sovereign wealth fund to help make up the difference between the market’s oil prices and their budget’s demands.
With internal commitments, Saudi Arabia’s breakevens are an estimated $55 to $60, while Russia’s are around $45. But each country can last at least a year at $20 and $30 oil, Ozkan said.
He doesn’t believe prices will stay low that long.
For one thing, if the U.S. were to stop drilling altogether, production would decline 40 to 60 percent in the first year.
“That would take a dramatic amount of oil and gas off the market, and set the market into fundamental balance in terms of supply and demand,” Ozkan said. “So I think it can only last so long before prices have to come back up because of that steep decline.”
Ozkan believes companies likely to be hardest hit by the latest downturn will be small to mid-cap oil and gas producers. Many of them weren’t producing enough to survive on free cash flow at $50 oil, let alone now.
“I hope those companies can merge, before they go under,” Ozkan said.
State budget hanging in the balance
North Dakota’s budget forecast used a $48.50 price at the well head to develop revenue forecasts for gross production and extraction taxes. Prices now are considerably less than that, and this will have an immediate impact on state revenue, according to Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms.
It will take three to six months to work the impacts into a revised revenue forecast, however.
“It is never a good time for such a significant price drop,” he said in a media release. “But the timing of this drop does allow the state to plan ahead for the next legislative session and will allow lawmakers to adjust priorities in preparation for the next biennium.”
Helms said field activity tends to lag behind oil prices 30 to 60 days.
“Unless prices rebound within the next 30 to 60 days, we can expect to see an impact to production and field activity,” he said. “In both 2008 and 2015, similar price drops took two years for prices to fully recover. Oil production will likely remain flat during that time.”
Hedging hopes
Hedges, meanwhile, have suddenly become the talk of oil town. These investment vehicles generally offer some price protection that is good three months, six months, even a year out.
Most Bakken companies are well-hedged, Joel Brown, with Mineral Tracker told the Williston Herald.
“But if prices remain near $30 per barrel for an extended time, there will be few areas left in the Williston Basin that will be economic to continue drilling,” Brown said.
Royalty impacts, meanwhile, are likely to be more immediate, he added, and for that reason MineralTracker will begin updating its price projections on a daily basis.
Hedges or no, many oil and gas companies were already cutting capex budgets more than expected for the 2020 fiscal year. Those cuts were around 15 percent industry-wide.
Exxon Mobile, for example, had said ahead of the OPEC-Russia price war that it would cut its production for the next two years by 10 percent. Continental Oil had also revised its production guidance downward a few percentage points, and said that it would further reduce capex if necessary to produce free cash flow.
Ozkan expects to see more capex cuts, particularly if the price war lasts a long time.
“A lot of the 2020 capex assumptions were made at prices that were probably around $50 to $55 and $2 to $2.50 gas,” Ozkan said. “We are at $30 oil and a buck 75 gas now.”