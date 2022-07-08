North Dakota AARP and Walmart have filed a motions to intervene in a rate case filed by Montana Dakota Utilities in North Dakota that proposes a substantial increase to the rates its customers are paying.
MDU has proposed charging ratepayers 12 percent more for a total $25.4 million overall increase in its revenue requirement from North Dakota electric customers. The company’s website does not list a Montana rate case, nor a South Dakota or Wyoming rate case at this time.
A substantial portion of the increase will fall on residential rate payers, AARP said. The proposal calls for increasing the rates residential taxpayers pay by 17 percent, while large, general-service customers like Walmart would pay 8 percent more.
A typical residential customer uses around 800 kilowatts of power each month, which works out to $15 more dollars a month for that amount of power.
MDU in its application with the Public Service Commission said it needs the rate increases due to investments it has made from 2016 through 2023, which total a little more than $135 million, o raring 28 percent. The current rate schedule is not enough to recoup those costs.
“The intervening process is a long standing option for affected parties to become involved in the proceeding, which results in a robust discussion and helps drive the best result for our customers and the company,” MDU spokesman Mark Hanson told the Williston Herald. “We feel we submitted a prudent request and look forward to working through the regulatory process.”
In its intervention, Walmart noted that it has four stores and related facilities that fall within MDU’s service territory, and that, as a large customer of MDU’s, the increase will have a significant impact on it.
Evidence it might present includes appropriate rate of return and the cost of equity, appropriate expenses that should be recovered by ratepayers, and appropriate adjustments to costs of service studies and rate design issues, if any.
AARP, meanwhile, in their petition to intervene, takes particular issue with letting the brunt of the rate increase fall on residential customers.
AARP represents about 84,000 people in North Dakota, many of whom are residential electric customers of MDU.
“The MDU proposals in this case would directly and adversely impact many customers who are aged 50 and over,” their petition states. “People aged 50 and over are more vulnerable to increases in energy prices. Generally these consumers also devote a higher percentage of their total spending than do other age groups towards residential energy costs. Many older consumers also have special needs and safety concerns regarding their access to electric service.”
In a media release, AARP said it plans to file testimony that will outline objections to the 17 percent increase, as compared to just 8 percent for commercial customers.
“Residential customers should not get double the increase,” Advocacy Director at AARP Janelle Moos said.
AARP also objects to MDU’s request to hike its $13.99 per month customer charge to $20.38 per month. The current fixed fee per month is already too high, Moos said.
“Why should customers owe $20.38 a month to MDU before they even turn on a light? she asked. “High customer charges make controlling your energy bill more difficult — especially because they also apply a customer charge of $25 per month for gas service. For most MDU customers, they would owe $5 before they use any service. AARP has fought the utility at the PSC to raise such fixed fees, which are now among the highest in the country.”
The new structure makes it more difficult for older residents, many of whom are on fixed incomes and who use less electricity anyway, to control their bill, AARP said.
“These are tough economic times for everyone as a result of higher inflation and the coronavirus,” Moos added. “AARP will continue to fight on behalf of North Dakotans 50 and older to keep utility rates fair and reasonable. We urge the PSC to consider the economic effects that continue to jeopardize North Dakotans finances.”
The North Dakota Public Service Commission has not yet set a public hearing in the case. AARP is urging North Dakotans in the MDU service territory to be ready to voice their concerns about the rate increase and its structure during the hearing.
More information on how to get involved is online at AARP.org/AdvocacyND.
After the public hearing is held, the next step in the process would be a formal hearing to decide whether to allow the rate increase. The likely timetable for a decision would be the end of 2022.