While many analysts nationwide have been predicting a big slowdown for American shale, North Dakota’s top oil and gas regulator sees trends that point to moderate production growth in the future for the nation’s No. 2 shale play.
Among these positive trends is a continued drop in breakeven costs for wells drilled in the Oil Patch, even as production numbers returned to record levels.
October topped 1.5 million barrels per day production for crude oil — a new high — despite continued infrastructure constraints when it comes to processing and taking away natural gas.
Natural gas production, meanwhile, was 3.1 billion cubic feet per day, also a new high, with an 82 percent gas capture rate. That represented slightly more gas captured in October than in September.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, meanwhile, has completed new breakevens for Oil Patch counties, which he does every quarter. Those have dropped a dollar or more per barrel in each quarter.
“When they are adjusted for WTI prices, which is what I’ve done, there is no place where people drill Bakken and Three Forks wells that is not economic today in terms of WTI,” Helms said.
While not every Oil Patch county is economic — those with Red River, Spearfish and Golden Valley formations for example — even those areas are poised to have their day, Helms indicated. Operators in those areas continue testing out new models and approaches that may yet work in those areas and help bring their breakevens to the present price environment.
Among these, a project using carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery is set to begin either in 2020 or 2021 in Bowman County.
Meanwhile, OPEC has met in Vienna, and decided it will make production cuts. That’s had a positive impact on the market, Helms said, and he believes it will make it easier for companies to raise capital.
“The end result of that should be slow to moderate growth in production,” he said, adding, “In the absence of that, we were looking at overproduction through the end of the next year. It would have been a struggle to maintain the 1.5 million.”
The lack of gas processing and takeaway that has been constraining crude oil production in the Bakken, which caused companies to self-restrict from 30,000 to 100,000 barrels per day in any given month, is set to dissipate soon.
Not only is new production moving out of the gassy core, Helms said, but new infrastructure that will relieve bottlenecks is coming online.
Among the most recent of these was the completion of the 240,000 barrel per day Elk Creek natural gas liquids line, which was announced Thursday afternoon by ONEOK.
“It cannot be over-emphasized how important that pipeline is,” Helms said. “I anticipate that within weeks, if not days of startup, that thing will be full, and there are already plans in the works for an expansion.”
These things are happening despite natural gas storage rates that are well above long-term averages, and stable, which suggests there will be little movement upward in prices. This will tend to add an extra burden when it comes to building out gas infrastructure.
The price of natural gas delivered to Northern Border at Watford City is down 55 cents to $1.73 per MCF. That’s an oil to gas price ratio of 3 to 1.
Helms said the state is continuing to explore what it can do to help the situation, by adjusting its rules to be friendlier to firm capacity contracts.
Rigs, Helms acknowledged, have dropped steadily since September, and today are at 53.
“That is more seasonal and capital oriented,” Helms said. “But, more probably seasonal, as we are coming right to the end of the year.”
September’s well completions were 112 — slightly more than August’s 102. In October, there were 91 according to preliminary estimates. That’s in line with the state revenue forecast Helms prepared, which predicted 90.
Drilling permit activity, meanwhile, continues to be normal. Operators have an inventory that will accommodate varying oil prices over the next 12 months.