Newly announced Energy and Economic Coordination Office to streamline and generate economic advancements within the state’s energy industry

Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet ...

Much like the U.S Postal Service, work never stops in the oilfield. Despite snow, a drilling rig outside of Williston continues to dig deep in the search for oil.

 Payton Willey | Williston Herald

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced the creation of the North Dakota Energy and Economic Coordination Office (EECO).

The EECO will serve as a unified avenue for industry experts to effectively coordinate with North Dakota energy entities to advance the state’s energy strategy by supporting North Dakota’s full energy portfolio.

