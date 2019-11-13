A Hiland Crude oil spill released 192 barrels of crude oil from a pipeline located about 14 miles north of Tioga, according to an update from the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Quality.
The spill actually happened almost a month ago on Oct. 17, but nothing was released to media outlets at the time because the initial estimate of the spill’s volume did not exceed 150 barrels.
The state requires all uncontained spills and contained spills that are greater than 10 gallons to be reported to state regulators, but generally only publicly announces spills that exceed 150 barrels.
Cleanup at the spill site north of Tioga has been ongoing, Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, told the Williston Herald.
“They are doing some soil borings to get a full delineation on (the spill),” he added. “As of the sixth they had an inspector out there locating underground lines (for that).”
There are no rivers or streams in the vicinity, Suess said, and so far it appears no ground water was affected by the spill.
“There is some water, but it was frozen, so it is probably just snow melt,” he said. “They will do some digging to determine how big the impact was and whether we had any subsurface migration.”
Some cropland in the area was affected, though an exact amount of affected acreage is not yet known.
“The surface impact was small,” Suess said. “They are still assessing the subsurface.”
The leak appears to have been caused by a faulty valve at the corner of the well pad, Katie Haarsager, spokeswoman for the Department of Minerals Resources Division of Oil and Gas, told the Williston Herald.
“That is what they are looking into right now,” she said.
The gathering system, which is in a rural farming area, is monitored by foot patrols, aerial or line-of-sight patrols, and around the clock electronic pressure monitoring.
A statement from Kinder Morgan officials to the Williston Herald notes the company was “indirectly” notified of the spill on Oct. 17 by a landowner.
“There were no injuries from the spill, regulatory agencies have been notified and cleanup efforts are underway,” the statement went on to say. “The company is working closely with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality to assess impacts and conduct remediation.”
The company will take steps to prevent a future occurrence, Katherine Hill, a spokeswoman for the company said.
“These investigations can take time to complete, and this one is still in the initial phase at this time,” she said. “Once the cause is identified, actions will be taken to mitigate the potential for an event like this to occur in the future.