New Town tribal college receives grant for solar project

solar panel

Coulee Luger, left, project lead for Native Brothers LLC, holds a solar panel with Jim Kaimbeitz, of LightSpring, that will be installed at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town. The college plans to have outside work on its solar project completed by Thanksgiving, with interior work finished by the end of the year.

A tribal college in the heart of the western North Dakota oil patch is installing solar panels with the help of a $200,000 grant.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is one of 16 tribal governments, colleges and organizations to receive a grant from the Tribal Solar Accelerated Fund. The college will use the solar project as both a teaching tool and to help power the school, according to Vice President of Campus Services Jennifer Janecek-Hartman.

An error occurred