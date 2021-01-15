A new gas processing facility west of Williston is finished — just eight months after workers broke ground.
Outrigger Energy II LLC announced this week that it has finished construction the Bill Sanderson Gas Processing Plant and pipelines. The plant can process 250 MMcf of natural gas daily. The pipelines are and 80-mile, 20 and 24-inch diameter, rich gas gathering system originating in eastern Williams County and terminating at the Bill Sanderson Plant.
The plant features ethane recovery and rejection capabilities with direct market access to the Northern Border Pipeline system for residue gas and the ONEOK NGL pipeline system for natural gas liquids. The assets are anchored by a long-term gas gathering and processing agreement with XTO Energy Inc. The gathering system can transport over 450 MMcfd of raw gas. Outrigger will expand the plant’s capacity based on producer needs, according to a news release announcing the completion of the project..
Dave Keanini, Outrigger’s CEO, praised the speed of the project as well as the end result.
“We are exceptionally proud of our team who worked diligently within a very ambitious schedule and were able to successfully execute the project, even through the COVID-19 global pandemic," he said. "We delivered the project on time – in less than eight months from groundbreaking – for our anchor customer and under budget for our investors. The high-capacity state-of-the-art facilities will assist XTO with the execution of its development plans. While Williston Basin activity levels clearly slowed due to the 2020 crude oil pricing and COVID-19 environments, we are seeing substantial interest from producers to accommodate future drilling plans as crude oil prices near sustainable levels for the Basin. Our assets are perfectly situated to provide producers with a competitive midstream option for both new development and volumes that are currently flaring due to infrastructure constraints.”
The announcement came just before the release of statewide oil and gas production numbers from November.
The state produced 86,622,059 MCF of gas, or 2, 887,402 MCF per day on average. The capture percentage was 80,397,044 MCF, or 93%, the same as October.
The daily production was down from 3,145,172 MCF per day in November 2019.
Oil production was 36,736,201 barrels produced, or 1,224,540 barrels per day. In October, the state produced 38,162,494 barrels of oil, or 1,231,048 barrels per day.
There is uncertainty on the market as an agreed cut to oil production by OPEC+ nations is set to expire on Jan. 31. Also, demand has started to climb but is still low.
"Liquid fuel demand bottomed out in August, and is recovering slowly and unevenly, but is not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2022," Lynn Helms, director of the Oil and Gas Division, wrote in a monthly report.