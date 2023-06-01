Quantcast
New analysis quantifies natural gas waste, pollution in North Dakota

Waste occurs when natural gas is either flared, vented or leaked from oil and gas infrastructure.

BISMARCK — A new Synapse Energy Economics analysis commissioned by Environmental Defense Fund and Taxpayers for Common Sense finds oil and gas companies across North Dakota wasted over $680 million worth of natural gas in 2019, according to a press release.

That’s enough lost gas to meet the state’s entire residential natural gas demand 16 times over, and totaling $43.3 million in lost potential tax revenue for federal, state and tribal governments.

