At their May board meeting, the Basin Electric board of directors approved a major transmission line and substation construction project which will cost close to half a billion dollars to complete.
“The purpose of this project is to support the load growth that our membership is experiencing in both residential and also commercial power loads. Transmission projects like this also help to ensure reliability and improve the well-being of the power grid,” said Andrew Buntrock, Basin Electric’s Director of Strategic Planning and Communications.
This investment will include the East Loop 345-kilovolt transmission project, the Roundup-to-Kummer Ridge 345-kV transmission line, and the East Fork 345- and 115-kV substation.
The East Loop project will be the largest of the three according to Bobby Nasset, Basin Electric’s supervisor of Civil Engineering. The 175 miles long transmission line will run between Leland Olds Station near Stanton, North Dakota and the Tande substation near Tioga. It will include a new intermediate 345/115kV substation to provide a new 115-kV delivery point for Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative. The project also includes the reconstruction of the 345-kV substation at Leland Olds Station, which is part of ongoing aging infrastructure work.
The Roundup-to-Kummer Ridge 345-kV transmission line will run between two existing substations north of Killdeer, North Dakota. The 35-mile transmission line will be built through challenging terrain, and several route options are being considered according to Nasset.
If everything stays on schedule, both the East Loop and Roundup-to-Kummer Ridge line are planned to be energized in 2025, Nasset said.
The third major project, the East Fork 345/115-kV substation, will be located near Wheelock, North Dakota and should be energized by 2024 according to Nathan Miller, Basin Electric’s senior electrical engineer.
“It is determined that continued load growth in the Williston area means an additional substation is necessary to keep power reliable in the region,” Miller said. “This substation will intersect the existing 345-kv Judson-to-Tande transmission line, and gives us a new point of delivery for Mountrail-Williams Electric’s 115-kV system.”
Jeremy Severson, Basin Electric’s manager of Transmission Services, said Southwest Power Pool (SPP) needs assessment for their Integrated Transmission Plan.
“They are looking at reliability, and economic and policy needs of the system. When they identify those needs, they open up a window that allows stakeholders to submit projects to mitigate those needs on the system,” he said. “From that assessment, SPP compiles a portfolio of projects, and the projects approved by the Basin Electric board in May are ones that came out of that portfolio.”
Because the projects were determined to be necessary through the Integrated Transmission Plan, project costs will be allocated through the regional transmission organization’s highway/byway cost allocation process. That means projects above 300-kV are allocated on a regional basis because they are beneficial to the entire SPP region, and each SPP transmission customer will pay for their load ratio share of the project over its lifetime. Basin Electric accounts for about 6% of the SPP region.
Basin Electric’s board approved each project’s budget to contain a cost variance to account for project uncertainty; for example, the East Loop 345-kV transmission line’s budget is $417.2 million, which includes about $100 million of contingency funds.
The construction phase of this project will begin after landowners grant survey permission and feedback on preferred routes and permits are obtained.