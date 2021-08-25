NDSU to host 2021 Fall Weed Forum

Please join NDSU specialists to discuss the most pertinent fall weed concerns in Williams County. Pre-register by September 10th for the event and for lunch by calling Williams County Extension office.
The event is Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., with a lunch following the meeting. This event is free to the public and will take place at NDSU Williston Research Extension Center, 14120 US-2, Williston, ND.
Individuals with disabilities are invited to request reasonable accommodations to participate in NDSU sponsored programs and events. To request an Accommodation(s), please contact Kelly Leo at: (701) 577- 4595 or kelly.leo@ndsu.edu by September 8th.
